AFF HIGHLIGHT: “End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock”

The moral of this film is you don’t mess with indigenous women. With an unwanted oil pipeline, clean water is at risk for current and future generations that live on sovereign land, and the Sioux women risk their lives and their positions to take a stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline. And it worked, for the most part. The saga continues to this day.

We spoke with Shannon Kring, the Director of End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock to learn about the film, how she intergrated herself with the women, and surprisingly how she did not just make a film and leave–they still speak daily!

It’s a heartbreaking story of human rights and human decency and the clash with corporate greed.

This is a must-see documentary!

“End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock” will be available for streaming at the Annapolis Film Festival on April 10, 2021 at 12:00pm through April 15, 2021 at 12:00pm.

