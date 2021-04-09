THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
AFF HIGHLIGHT: “Chasing Childhood”

| April 09, 2021, 06:31 PM

Are adults over-parenting ther kids? Can you become too involved in their lives? What happens when a young adult has a list of questions from Mom at a job interview? Have we gone too far? Not far enough?

“Chasing Childhood” explores all of that in this fascinating documentary.  Today, we speak with the Directors of the film, Margaret Munzer Loeb and Eden Wurmfeld (who also identify as recovering hekicopter parents) who tell us about what they discovered while making the film, what they learned about their own parenting setbacks. Truly a fascinating look into how we are raising out kids today!

“Chasing Childhood” will be available for streaming at the Annapolis Film Festival  on April 12, 2021 at 9:00am through April 18, 2021 at 11:45pm.

Have a listen!

Tickets and passes available here.

Chasing Childhood (Website)

