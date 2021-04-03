THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
AFF HIGHLIGHT: “As We Are” (Filmed at Maryland Hall)

| April 03, 2021, 08:05 AM

At 18 months old, Evan Bertrand of Annapolis was diagnosed with autism. Now, this diagnosis will not stand in his way as he takes to the stage at Maryland Hall to perform with his piano in front of  sold out crowd.

This short film in the “Maryland’s Got Talent” shorts program highlights the preparation for and the execution of that concert in 2017.

We spoke with Producer Robin Miller Ungar and Director Michael Faulkner about how this film came to be and an inside look from an insider’s point of view.

As We Are will be available for streaming at the Annapolis Film Festival  on April 16, 2021 at 9:00am through April 18, 2021 at 11:45pm.

Have a listen!

Tickets and passes available here.

