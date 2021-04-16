AAEDC Has $1.9 Million in Grants for Non-Profits in Anne Arundel County

Social service community organizations in Anne Arundel County will soon be able to apply for financial support through the Non-Profit Economic Development Recovery Grant Program, a new initiative managed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC). The agency’s CEO Ben Birge says the grants aim to support the workforce and operations of non-profit organizations that serve the larger community with a mission focus on the areas of economic development, economic recovery, health and human services, and housing. The initiative is supported by approximately $1.9 million from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Not only do many non-profits in our county provide vital services, but they are also job creators,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “This program ensures that these organizations continue to have the staffing and bandwidth to carry out their important missions. Even as the economy continues to reopen, many of our residents and families are still suffering. These grants will help our non-profit partners continue to serve our neighbors in need.”

Content Continues Below

An applicant must demonstrate that it has been impacted by the pandemic economy. Priority consideration will be given to organizations that have not already received an award from the State of Maryland’s NORI program in 2020 or from other state and federal COVID-19 relief programs. Individual grant amounts will be calculated after the application round closes.

Non-profit organizations that apply must:

Be based in Anne Arundel County;

Have at least one W-2 employee;

Be prepared to detail how it serves populations in the county with a mission focus on the areas described above; and,

Provide information on the need for funding based on the adverse economic impact resulting from the pandemic economy. Applicants must include information on any COVID-19 relief funds that it has received to date and the remaining gap of needed funds.

The application round opens on Monday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21. Organizations that apply will be required to provide copies of the following documents with their application:

A 2019 IRS Form 990

A completed and signed IRS W-9 form

A voided organization check or official bank letter confirming the routing number and the organization’s account number. Both the check and the bank letter must have the same organization name as listed on the form 990.

A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document, the application link and other information are available on the Non-Profit Economic Development Recovery Grant Program page on the website www.ArundelBiz.org . For additional information, inquiries should be sent to [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB