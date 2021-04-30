80th Annual Naval Academy Brigade Boxing Championships

The 80th Annual Brigade Boxing Championships took place in Alumni Hall at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday night, April 30, 2021. Usually held at the end of February, the championships were delayed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Usually, a highly attended event, tonight’s championship was closed to the public. Usually the Annapolitan Club is out in force as strong supporters of Navy Boxing, but tonight the crowd was sparse. Midshipmen who showed up in dress uniform were given priority floor seating.

As part of the academy’s physical education program, all midshipmen are required to participate in boxing, and boxing is also offered as a club sport at the Academy. The boxing team participates in invitational competitions in the fall and spring, as well as in ongoing intramural bouts. The Brigade Boxing Championship showcases the most elite midshipmen boxers, each performing in three-round matches within their weight class. This year’s finals will have roughly 10 male weight classes and four female weight classes.

For more information on the boxing program, check this out.

Midshipman 1st Class Kendall Louis and Midshipman 1st Class Jeanette Steerman will both compete to win the “Tony Rubino Four-Time Brigade Champion Award.” Named after former Navy Boxing Coach Tony Rubino, given to the Midshipman who has won all four of their Brigade Boxing Championships. If they win their fights, they will join an elite group of 22 previous recipients since 1970. If Steerman wins, she will be only the second in Navy history to win the award.

Women’s bouts 119 lbs – Olivia DiCarlo , Sr., Cincinnati, OH vs. Tori Bravo, Fr., Hoboken, NJ;

– , Sr., Cincinnati, OH vs. Tori Bravo, Fr., Hoboken, NJ; 125 lbs – Ayanna McLaughlin, So., Fort Lauderdale, FL vs. Kaylah Gillums, Fr., Arlington, VA;

– Ayanna McLaughlin, So., Fort Lauderdale, FL vs. Fr., Arlington, VA; 132 lbs – Elizabeth Grimmig, Jr., Portland, TN vs. Jill Pashneh-Tala , Sr., Woodbridge, VA;

– Elizabeth Grimmig, Jr., Portland, TN vs. , Sr., Woodbridge, VA; 139 lbs – Lisa Kilmer, Sr., Boulder, CO vs. Jasmine Brown, So., McDonough, GA;

– Lisa Kilmer, Sr., Boulder, CO vs. Jasmine Brown, So., McDonough, GA; 147 lbs – Abby Pidgeon, So., Scranton, PA vs. Cecilia Wheeler, Fr., Boise, ID;

– Abby Pidgeon, So., Scranton, PA vs. Cecilia Wheeler, Fr., Boise, ID; 156 lbs – JC Currie, Jr., New Rochelle, NY vs. Jeannette Steerman, Sr., Lamar, CO;

– JC Currie, Jr., New Rochelle, NY vs. Jeannette Steerman, Sr., Lamar, CO; 165 lbs – Kacey Brennan, Fr., Westfield, NJ vs. Jordan Barnhart, So., Wadsorth, OH Men’s bouts 132 lbs – Chris Eguchi, So., Torrance, CA vs. Brandon Volontiya, Jr. , Annapolis;

– Chris Eguchi, So., Torrance, CA vs. , Annapolis; 139 lbs – Matthew Morales, Jr., San Antonio, TX vs . Adrian Johnson , So., Dallas, TX;

– Matthew Morales, Jr., San Antonio, TX vs , So., Dallas, TX; 147 lbs – Sam Gdowski, Jr., Lake Orion, MI vs. Aidan McNally, So., Annapolis;

– Sam Gdowski, Jr., Lake Orion, MI vs. Aidan McNally, So., Annapolis; 156 lbs – Jack Jeon, Sr., Frisco, TX vs. Kendall Louis, Sr., Miami, FL;

– Jack Jeon, Sr., Frisco, TX vs. Kendall Louis, Sr., Miami, FL; 165 lbs – Armando Chung, Fr., Brimfield, MA vs. Kenny Wilkerson, Fr., Chicago, IL;

– Armando Chung, Fr., Brimfield, MA vs. Kenny Wilkerson, Fr., Chicago, IL; 175 lbs – Langston Greer, Fr., Detroit, MI vs. Michael Stegeman, So., Frazier Park, CA;

– Langston Greer, Fr., Detroit, MI vs. Michael Stegeman, So., Frazier Park, CA; 185 lbs – Francois Benoit, Jr., Bridgewater, NJ vs. Jake Jones, Fr., Pittsburgh, PA;

– Francois Benoit, Jr., Bridgewater, NJ vs. Jake Jones, Fr., Pittsburgh, PA; 195 lbs – Joshua Montellano, Fr., San Antonio, TX vs. Vinny Motzel, Jr., St. Paul, MN;

– Joshua Montellano, Fr., San Antonio, TX vs. Vinny Motzel, Jr., St. Paul, MN; HWT – Riley Smith, Jr., Mason, MI vs. Antonius Wells, So., Calistoga, CA

Results:

*Winners in bold

