4 Things You Should Know About Drunk Driving Accidents

Alcohol and vehicles do not go well together. Drunk driving puts you at risk and may endanger the passengers in your car and other road users. Even though it is common knowledge that you should not drink and drive, thousands of people across the country still do it. It results in hundreds of deaths and vehicle damage.

There is a limit to the percentage of alcohol you can have in your system while driving. It is known as Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). Generally, the more you drink, the higher it is. It may also be influenced by weight, size, gender, fatigue, medication, and diet. In the United States, the legal BAC limit is 0.08 percent for adults. It is zero percent for anyone under 21. Here are a few important things to know about drunk driving accidents.

1. They Are Avoidable

Even though drunk driving accidents are common, they are avoidable. Here are a few helpful tips to get home safely if you have been drinking.

Do not drink if you have to drive. If, however, circumstances push you to it, do not have more than two drinks. When you are done, wait 45 minutes or an hour before driving

Use public transportation like buses, taxis, and trains

Plan ahead and ensure that you have a designated driver to get you home. Your group of friends can alternate being the designated driver whenever you go out

Some clubs and bars may be willing to help you work out an arrangement to get home without driving

2. You Need a Lawyer

If you have been hit in a drunk driving accident, you have to call a lawyer. DUI accidents are some of the worst. Even when you are doing everything right and observing all the traffic laws, a drunk driver can come out of nowhere and hit you. They can cause serious injuries or damage to your car.

Since the law forbids drunk driving, you are eligible for compensation from the other driver. According to the team at Olson Law Firm, the right attorney will guide you through the processes of pursuing it. They will ensure that you get maximum compensation. You may receive different types of compensation depending on the nature of your accident. They include medical expenses, property damage, and lost income. You may also get compensation for pain and suffering. Some judges will offer punitive damages to ensure that the drunk driver does not put others in danger.

Your lawyer will let you know if a settlement offer from the other driver’s insurance company is worth considering. They will represent you in negotiations and ensure that the insurer doesn’t pay less than you deserve. Speaking with an attorney is important even when you believe that the offer is reasonable.

Content Continues Below

3. Drunk Driving Has Consequences

The consequences of drunk driving accidents go beyond property damage and injuries. Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol is considered a crime. In the United States, there are serious drunk-driving laws, which were enforced to reduce deaths on the road.

The charges may include jail term, fines, and a revocation of your driver’s license. There are monetary consequences as well. The legal fees and fines for a first-time offense may be $10,000 or higher. You may have to install an ignition interlock device at your own expense. With these devices, you have to perform a breath test before driving.

You cannot operate your vehicle before blowing into the interlock. A low BAC is required before you start driving. The technology keeps drunk drivers from driving.

4. The Accidents Are Very Common

Drunk driving is one of the most common causes of road accidents in the United States. According to the NHTSA, more than 25 percent of traffic deaths are directly caused by alcohol impairment. Every day, 30 people die in car accidents caused by drunk drivers. Even though there have been lots of measures to reduce drunk driving, the number of accidents is still high.

When consumed in moderation, alcohol can be good for you. However, it isn’t appropriate for consumption if you plan on driving. It impairs your muscle coordination, thinking, and reasoning. All these are important when operating a vehicle. As the levels of alcohol in your system go up, your nervous system becomes more negatively affected.

When it is absorbed through the small intestine and stomach walls, it gets into your bloodstream and stays there until the liver metabolizes it. When there is a lot of alcohol in your blood, driving can be dangerous. It does not only put you in danger but also increases your likelihood of suffering legal consequences.

If you get into a drunk driving accident, seek the help of a lawyer as soon as possible. They will represent you in negotiations and ensure that you get the maximum compensation.

