William Paca Garden Plant Sale Returns In-Person Mother’s Day Weekend and Online

A tradition for over 40 years, the William Paca Garden Plant Sale returns this year with an in-person event scheduled for Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9. Hours Saturday are 10am-4pm and on Sunday 12pm-4pm. Additionally, an on-line sale featuring curbside pick up will take place beginning May 17.

In consideration of the need for social distancing, and to keep our shoppers and volunteers safe, the in-person event will be offered with capacity restrictions and timed entry. Registration for timed entry and facial coverings will be required. Timed entry reservations may be made at www.annapolis.org beginning Tuesday, April 27 for HA Members and on Friday, April 30 for the general public.

For those shoppers who enjoyed the convenience of an online sale, plants will be offered for sale through the website, www.annapolis.org, beginning Monday, May 17, with Curbside Pickup beginning Friday, May 21.

The William Paca Garden Plant Sale provides the opportunity to take home a piece of history. HA volunteers personally raise over 8,000 plants – perennials, annuals, trees, vines, and vegetable starts – that represent the best of the old and the new. From heirloom tomatoes to Thomas Jefferson’s favorite snail vine, from native Blue Mist Flower to the newly developed coneflowers “Ruby Star” and “ Sombrero Adobe Orange” you will find something here to delight. In addition, we will be offering Columbine, Balloon Flower and Blackberry Lily grown from seeds collected from the William Paca Garden. A new special tomato this year is the San Marzano plum tomato. That’s the wonderful tomato grown in Italy, highlighted in canned tomatoes from Italy and elsewhere.

The Plant Sale Catalog will be available on April 30 for free online and for purchase at the William Paca House and Garden and the HA Museum Store.

All proceeds support the programs of the William Paca Garden!

Please read the policies for the 2021 sale:

Timed Entry Reservations – Those wishing to shop in-person must register for entry at www.annapolis.org. Entry will be timed to restrict capacity at the Sale. Each timed entry reservation will accommodate a maximum party of 2 people; if you plan to bring a larger group, please register for more than one entry slot.

Facial Coverings Required – All in-person shoppers will be required to wear a cloth or disposable face covering at all times while shopping at the Sale.

– All in-person shoppers will be required to wear a cloth or disposable face covering at all times while shopping at the Sale. Physical Distancing – In-person shoppers should do their best to maintain a 6-foot distance from others while at the Sale.

– In-person shoppers should do their best to maintain a 6-foot distance from others while at the Sale. Online Sale – Plants will be available for sale online starting Monday, May 17 . The orders will be available for Curbside Pickup beginning Friday, May 21.

– Plants will be available for sale online starting . The orders will be available for Curbside Pickup beginning Friday, May 21. Credit cards, cash, and checks will be accepted.

No pets will be allowed into the Sale

For additional information visit www.annapolis.org or call 410-267-7619.

