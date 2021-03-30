THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
VOTE TODAY: Zachary’s Jewelers’ Brittany Atcherson a Finalist in International Custom Design Contest

| March 30, 2021, 03:37 PM

“I found this contest and thought, I have the perfect design! I am going to submit my favorite trendy and feminine engagement ring design, and cross my fingers!”, said local Zachary’s jewelry designer, Brittany Atcherson.

Worldwide jeweler, Stuller Inc., launched its 9th annual March Bridal Madness contest this month with a chance at $1,000 Stuller credit, as well as recognition and a highlighted design feature on all of their social media platforms.

“I found the contest by one of their website banners, clicked on it and read into it,” said Brittany. “I thought ‘I have so many designs that qualify – I should definitely do this!’ and had some of the team help me choose which design to submit for the contest. I ultimately went with the custom designed Starburst Halo engagement ring. I figured, why not try! And if we win, how cool would it be to say that a small jewelry store from Annapolis won a custom design contest held by a huge national jewelry company.”

The contest is the designer’s chance at showing off their very own custom-designed engagement ring or wedding band that is modified from a current Stuller style. The finalist’s images are posted on Stuller’s facebook and voting entries include the most “likes” on their image.

Annapolis needs to vote for our own local designer by clicking the link here and “liking” it!

 

Voting endsTOMORROW and the winner will be announced April 1,2021.

With locations in Downtown Annapolis and Severna Park, Zachary’s Jewelers is a direct provider of remarkable service to its patrons, the finest in high-fashion jewelry, and are the area’s only direct importers of diamonds for over 25 years. Visit zacharysjewelers.com to learn more.

