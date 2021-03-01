Virtual Programming and Remote Arts & Crafts Offered by Department of Aging

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce that all seven of the county senior activity centers are hosting a variety of online interactive programs to anyone age 55 and over. Remote interactive programming allows senior activity center members the ability to connect with each other, and participate in a wide variety of activities, workshops, and entertainment.

With the closure of all county senior activity centers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, center members have been unable to participate in the daily programming offered by their respective centers. This led to the creation of the R.O.V.E.R.S. (Remote Online Virtual Education Resources for Seniors) which curates and provides videos that are accessible online with new posts Monday through Friday.

Given the popularity of the R.O.V.E.R.S. program, we are pleased to announce our new Interactive Virtual Programming. The Interactive Virtual Programming experience can be accessed online through all seven of our senior activity centers in Anne Arundel County. This allows center members to reconnect with each other and department staff in a meaningful way and help aid those who are dealing with the impact of social isolation.

In addition to virtual programming the Department of Aging and Disabilities has developed and implemented the Remotely Creative Arts & Crafts program. The Remotely Creative program provides free arts and crafts projects for older adults to take home and complete helping them maintain healthy stimulation along with socialization. The Remotely Creative Arts & Crafts grab bag, which includes the necessary supplies for each project, can be picked up at each of the seven senior activity centers on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 AM and 12 PM.

“Social interaction is a vital part of the senior activity center experience,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Providing programming in a virtual environment will ensure senior activity center members can stay engaged, connected, and informed.”

“We will continue to provide our senior activity center members the same great programming experience they have come to expect,” said Karrisa Gouin, director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities. “By adapting to the current environment brought on by the pandemic, we are finding new and exciting ways to serve and keep our center members engaged. This online programming will assist in keeping people active and provide a means to reconnect with friends, instructors and entertainers they have come to know.”

Senior activity center members and individuals age 55 and over are encouraged to visit the Department of Aging and Disabilities website at www.aacounty.org/aging for a list of each senior activity center, and a calendar of all online programming and events. Individuals can also sign up for a monthly virtual programming newsletter delivered directly to their email inbox by clicking here.

For more information about the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, you may call 410-222-4257 or visit our website at www.aacounty.org/aging . TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.



