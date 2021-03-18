Two Stabbed on St. Patrick’s Day in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two separate stabbings that occurred in the city on St. Patrick’s Day. In both incidents, the victims transported themselves to the hospital, and neither woudl disclose many details about the incidents.

On March 17, 2021 at approximately 8:00pm, officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a report of a walk-in stabbing victim.

Officers met with the victim who was suffering from a single stab wound to his right buttock. The victim said that he was stabbed while breaking up a fight in Annapolis but would not give a location. The victims injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

Content Continues Below

Just over 4 hours later, police were called back to Anne Arundel Medical Center at 12:40am on March 18, 2021 for anopther stabbing victim who had walked into the hospital.

Officers met with this victim who said that she had been stabbed in her elbow and upper right thigh. Like the earlier victim, this victim would not provide any information as to the location of the incident or a pssible suspect.

Police believe the stabbing may have occurred in the area of Clay Street.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB