Two Separate Crashes in Glen Burnie Claim Two Lives

| March 20, 2021, 08:29 PM


The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating two fatal crashes that left two women dead.

The first accident happened on March 20, 2021, at approximately 12:45am, at the intersection of Hammonds Ferry Road at Michael Avenue for a single vehicle accident.

A Toyota was traveling southbound on Hammonds Ferry Road, approaching the intersection of Michael Avenue. For unknown reasons, the car failed to drive in the lane, left the roadway, crosed a sidewalk and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as a 73-year old woman from Glen Burnie, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics.

The second accident happened at 3:15pm in the area of  MD Route 10 northbound at the exit ramp for Ordinance Road.

A Scion was traveling northbound on MD Route 10 near the exit ramp for Ordinance Road at a high rate of speed and lost control, leaving the roadway into the northbound island. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck several trees and came to rest.

The driver of the car, identified as a 45-year old woman from Pasadena, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics. Two juvenile female passengers were transported to an area hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

It is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol are a contributing factor in this collision.

Both accidents are currently under investigation.


