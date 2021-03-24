Top Eco-friendly And Sustainable Fabric Choices For A Greater Planet

With a greater focus on creating more eco-friendly and sustainable solutions for personal-use products, a variety of fabric options adhering to these principles are being sought out by consumers. As a result, organically-produced plants are gaining popularity over conventionally-grown plants and synthetically-produced fibres as sources to be made into fabrics. Besides benefitting our planet’s environment, eco-friendly and sustainable fabrics have their own unique characteristics which increase quality for consumers.

Organic Cotton

Conventionally-grown cotton has been a mainstay of fabric products for centuries. However, in recent times, growing cotton organically with non-genetically modified seeds and without pesticides and fertilizers has become increasingly more common. Soil is also rehydrated and kept fertile.

Organic cotton undergoes manufacturing processes that result in a chemical-free final product. Rigorous certification processes by a third party ensure that these processes were followed. In addition, farmers growing certified organic cotton are verified as being paid fairly and working in a safe environment without chemical exposure. A variety of fabric goods are now made out of organic cotton, including clothing and bedding material.

Recycled Cotton

Existing cotton fabric can also be turned back into the cotton fiber. Since this fabric has already been processed, reductions in the use of water to grow new cotton plants and energy and dye in the production and manufacturing of cotton fabric, respectively, are reduced. However, the necessity in having to collect, sort, and reprocess the used cotton goods uses energy again. Nonetheless, a significant amount of previously manufactured cotton goods can be diverted from landfills through recycling.

The types of products that recycled cotton is transformed into are usually of lower grade and include things like insulation, mop heads, rags, and stuffing. With respect to certification, the exact unknown origin of the material creates problems with designating it as pure cotton. Currently, as long as the recycled items contain less than 4% of synthetics, they can be classified as being organic.

Organic Hemp

Another plant that is grown organically, which lends itself to the production of an adaptable fabric is hemp. It is fast-growing with high yields and requires relatively less water and land available for growth. Hemp can be turned into a very sturdy material, such as rope, and used to manufacture a multitude of other products. At the same time, it is becoming popular as a type of fiber used in clothing. Organic hemp is known for its strength and softness. These elements have led to the rise in the popularity of hemp clothing. Socks made from hemp are especially durable but also soft and with moisture-wicking properties that repel against fungus and bacteria. A number of different companies now sell hemp socks in a variety of fashionable styles for both active and professional wear.

Organic Linen

Like Hemp, organic linen can be sustainably grown without the use of fertilizers and pesticides. However, it originates from the flax plant and does not produce high yields. As a fabric, it also possesses lightweight properties, durability, permeability, and is quick drying. Clothing made linen helps you to stay cool, so it is popular when there is hot weather or in hot climates. Besides clothing, linen is also a popular textile to use in bedding.

Organic Bamboo

Also known as bamboo linen, organic bamboo is another plant that is extremely sustainable. This plant can be successfully harvested without killing it and captures a significant amount of CO 2 . Furthermore, bamboo grows extremely fast without extra water requirements, other than rain. Bamboo is often combined with rayon/viscose. However, as this process involves the use of chemicals in its manufacturing, it is not an eco-friendly type of material. Mechanically harvested bamboo by itself is more sustainably produced. Bamboo as a fabric is breathable, helps you stay dry, and has thermal-regulating, and anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties. Clothing and bedding made of bamboo are becoming increasingly popular.

The above types of fabric are just some of the more common eco-friendly and sustainable choices available in the marketplace. Companies, particularly those that manufacture personal items like clothing and bedding, should be encouraged to and provided with incentives to use these types of fabrics in their products. In turn, they can offer a greater selection and variety of goods, as evidenced by the multitude of online vendors selling different types of hemp socks. Increasing offerings will expand sales of products incorporating eco-friendly fabrics and cause consumers to switch their preferences from purchasing products manufactured and grown in a less sustainable manner. The end result will be a positive impact on creating a greater planet.

