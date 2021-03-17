Three Expected to Toss Hat Into GOP Ring For Anne Arundel County Executive in 2022

While there are no true secrets in politics, the one that Jessica Haire, Distrcit 7 Councilwoman for Anne Arundel County, is looking for the County Executive’s job is out of the bag. Maryland Matters first reported the news on Tuesday. Haire, a Republican, is a first term Councilwoman and the wife of State GOP leader Dirk Haire.

Also in the race, Republican Chris Jahn. Jahn, a first time candidate for public office and filed to run in February. Jahn was recently featured on an episode of The Duckpin.

And finally, former Republican Delegate Herb McMillan is looking at the race as well. As former Delegate Herb McMillan has been vocal on the push for the reopening of Anne Arundel businesses and schools over the last year. Many local residents, communiity and business leaders have been urging McMillan to challenge current County Executive Pittman. McMillan is currently unavailable for comment due to a work commitment, but told us that he will announce his plans by the end of the month.

County Executive Pittman defeated incumbent Steve Schuh in the 2018 election and has indicated that he plans to seek a second term.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB