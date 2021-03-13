Have you recently lost someone close to you and are looking for a few ways to memorialize them? Maybe you lost a family member, and your remaining kin has put you in charge of finding a cemetery plot? Perhaps you lost a loved one a while ago, and want to do something more to help people remember them fondly? We hope to provide you with a few things that you can do to create a memorial for your loved ones. Your deceased friends and family deserve to have something beautiful to help people keep them in mind.

Here are some thoughts to aid in the process of creating something beautiful that will memorialize your loved one for years to come.

Garden

Was gardening something that you and a family member shared a deep connection over, and now you are missing them whenever you garden without them? A great way to memorialize someone you have lost is to create a garden in their memory. This garden can be on your personal property, at a family cottage, or even in a public space. Having a beautiful space that is dedicated to your late friend or relative can help to provide closure and comfort for anyone who was close to them. If your loved one was cremated after they passed away, then you might also be interested in looking into scattering gardens, which allow you to scatter the remains of your loved one, rather than holding onto them.

Marker

One of the most common memorials for people who have passed away to be remembered is by using a grave marker. These ornate stones are usually kept at a cemetery, and used to mark the spot where your loved one has been buried to rest forever. There are actually a huge variety of different kinds of grave markers which are available, including different shapes, materials, and other variables. Be sure to have a look through the different options in order to find something that is within your budget range, and feels like something which your deceased loved one would be happy with.

Urn

If the person you recently lost had a wish to be cremated, then you should probably honor this and make some kind of arrangement. There are a lot of people who like to get some kind of cremation urn that is symbolic of their loved ones. This can help people to feel closer to someone that they have lost, and aid in the grieving process. Cremation urn specialists at www.greenmeadowmemorials.com discuss the different styles of cremation urns that are available and the ways in which you can customize them in order to make the best possible memorial for your loved one. Cremation urns can be useful for large families, since a small amount of ash can be placed into multiple urns, giving all family members the ability to memorialize their loved one who has passed.

Tree

Something which many people like to use to help remember their loved one who has passed is planting a tree. Memorial forests are becoming more popular, and people are also beginning to recognize the importance of trees to maintain the ecosystems in their area. Planting a tree can offer something which will last a long time, and also continue to grow with your other family members as time goes on. This can provide the means to educate future generations on their ancestors, while also ensuring there are beautiful forests for these later generations to enjoy.

Jewelry

Due to amazing advances in technology, scientists are now able to turn the ashen remains of your cremated loved one into a beautiful diamond! This innovation in science has allowed people to create lasting memorials of their passed away family members by making jewelry with these diamonds. Be sure to read up on this new option before going through with it, since the costs associated with such an option can sometimes be quite high.

After exploring a few of the different suggestions, the hope is that you have come away with knowledge about a couple of things that you can do to create a memorial for your loved ones. Losing someone who is close to you is never easy, but many people find the process of creating and viewing a memorial of their late loved one can actually help with the grieving process. Use these tips and tricks to help you and your family design something which is a truly beautiful representation of your loved one that everyone can enjoy.

