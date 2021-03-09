The Top Reasons Why You’ll Fall In Love With Kayaking

People love spending time in the water for so many reasons — some to relax, have a quiet and peaceful time, while others do it for the sake of adventure — whichever reason it is, it’s super useful.

One fun way to enjoy the water is through kayaking. Kayaking is a fun sport that’s not just fun but beneficial; more so, kayaking can even be a more fun experience when you do it with your family or friends. So if you’re a lover of the cool and serene waters around the Chesapeake Bay, then kayaking is one great way to enjoy and spend time in the water.

Reasons Why You’ll Fall In Love With Kayaking.

There are many reasons why one should fall in love with kayaking, one might be because it’s fun doing it with friends and family, another reason might be because it’s a form of good exercise or it’s free and easy to do. Or maybe because you just want to spend time in the water, whichever reason it is, kayaking is super beneficial. And here are the basic reason why;

It’s A Great Way To Fight Anxiety.

If you’re someone who might feel anxious all the time, kayaking can be a great way to rid yourself of anxiety, it’s peaceful, calm, comforting and relaxing. More so when you have a fun kayak experience with your friends, it could be a way to create memories that might last a long time.

It’s A Great Way To Exercise.

Though kayaking is a bit effortless when the current is slightly gentle, it could involve a little effort when you’re kayaking on a fast-moving river and this will require extra work but it can be a great form of exercise. It’s a great way to workout, which will be super beneficial to your health.

It Can Be A Great Source Of Fun When Doing It With Friends.

Kayaking is more fun when you do it with friends, you can race with friends while kayaking, which is not just enjoyable but also, competitive. You can also go on a picnic or take a walk in the woods with your friends, before going on kayaking, which makes it even more exciting.

It’s An Easy Way To Free Your Mind.

When you go kayaking alone, you get to spend time alone and avoid all the madness in the world. More so, you find solace and mindfulness when you’re alone, particularly when the water is quiet and soothing. You can go slowly while you relax and free your mind, without any form of distraction or disturbances. This can be very relaxing and comforting.

It’s Challenging.

As we all know our rivers are polluted with litter and plastics, and this is not be such a good thing for the environment. To say the least, who loves kayaking on a polluted river?

You can pick up a challenge; that involves you picking up litter and plastics, as you paddle along the river, this way you’re not only challenging yourself to do something new and good, rather you’re making a difference that matters in the world we live in today. Those plastics and litter can be recycled.

It’s A Free And Easy Way To Have Fun.

Once you’ve purchased a kayak, life jacket and paddle, you’re good to go. You don’t need to spend extra money to have fun in the water. You can make your kayaking exciting by checking out cool bodies of water on Google Maps.

It’s A Good Way To Enjoy A New Environment.

When kayaking you not only get to see new scenery, you get the feel of a whole new environment, which is, of course, peaceful and comforting. More so you get to interact with nature well enough.

Health Benefits Of Kayaking.

Kayaking has some benefits that can improve your health one way or the other and they include;

Kayaking is a great way to increase muscle strength in your arms, back, shoulder and chest. And this process normally does occur when you’re paddling with your hands.

It increases your leg and torso strength; this also occurs when you’re paddling and more so, applying pressure with your legs.

When you kayak from time to time, you tend to have a reduced risk of wear and tear on your joints and tissues.

Kayaking tends to improve your cardiovascular fitness.

Kayaking is more than just a fun sport, it’s a great way of meditating and even more, it can be exhilarating. Finally, it’s a great way to enjoy the waterways.

