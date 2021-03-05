The Container Store Coming to Annapolis

UPDATE FROM CORPORATE:

The Container Store in Annapolis has marked its opening date – May 22 – and is currently hiring for more than 40 roles to support their retail location at Westfield Mall. The Container Store has consistently been ranked a FORTUNE 100 Top Workplace. Applications are currently open, with 40-45 positions available including full-time and part-time designer & sales, early morning stock employees and part-time retail employees who support a combination of sales and visual needs.

A new sign went up recently at the Annapolis Mall. The Container Store will be taking over part of the space formerly occupied by the Lord & Taylor department store that closed back in April of 2018.

Management from the mall would not comment on the new tenant or their ongoing plans to make the former department store a “shopping distict.”

The Container Store does not currently list Annapolis as a location but claims a “Spring 2021” opening. However, signage is one of the last items to be installed prior to opening. The store is currently hiring full-time staff and part time sales associates can apply after March 22nd. No specific opening date has been announced, but a good guess might be sometime right around April 1! May 22, 2021 (per update from The Container Store)

