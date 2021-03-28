The 39th Annual Annapolis Cup is Canceled for 2021

Content Continues Below

Well, we can’t say it was not expected.

One of the sure-fire harbingers of Spring in Annapolis is the Annual competition between the Johnnies and the Mids for possession of the coveted Annapolis Cup.

But sadly, the 39th annual Annapolis Cup croquet match has been canceled for the second year and organizers hope to return in 2022.

The Annapolis Cup draws several thousand people a year to the St. John’s campus to watch the Johnnies take on the neighboring Midshipmen. St. John’s is riding a 5-year winning streak and has emerged victorious 30 of 37 times in the history of the event.

