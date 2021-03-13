Tax Sales for Delinquent Property Taxes Postponed by County Executive

County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order #44 , which postponed the upcoming tax sale for unpaid Fiscal Year 2021 taxes and other unpaid fees or charges until Calendar Year 2022. Under normal circumstances, the county’s tax sale is held in May or June. The postponement is in recognition that many property owners are still struggling during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“If postponing the tax sale prevents one of our residents from losing a home, it’s the right thing to do,” said County Executive Pittman. “This is a small but important part of our work to protect our people from the continuing economic impacts of this pandemic.”

Property taxes are billed annually by the county on July 1, due to be paid in full no later than September 30 or December 31. A tax sale occurs for properties that have unpaid taxes, fees or water or wastewater charges as of January 31 and remain unpaid on April 1.

Last year’s tax sale for Fiscal Year 2020 was postponed until this year. State law requires that tax sales occur no later than two years from the date the tax is in arrears. Therefore, the tax sale for properties that would have gone to tax sale in 2020 must proceed in May or June of this year if taxes are still delinquent. If a property is going to tax sale for unpaid Fiscal Year 2020 taxes, State law requires any other taxes, fees or other charges that are due and unpaid, including Fiscal Year 2021 taxes, fees or other charges, to be included in this tax sale.

The county has established various programs to assist residents struggling to pay their bills during the COVID pandemic. Residents may find information on bill payment assistance by calling (410) 222-1144 or at the following link:

www.aacounty.org/departments/finance/bill-payment-assistance/index.html

More information on the county tax sale is available here:

www.aacounty.org/departments/finance

For questions regarding the upcoming tax sale, please call 410-222-1735.

