Submit Your Choice to Re-Name George Fox Middle School

Members of the public can submit suggestions for new names for George Fox Middle School in what is the first step in the renaming of the 72-year-old building mandated by the Board of Education earlier this month.

Suggestions can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the school at 7922 Outing Avenue, Pasadena, MD 21122. They must be received by noon on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Board Policy EG states that “no school can be named for a living person nor for a person who has been deceased for less than three years.” Suggestions that fail to meet that criteria, are in poor taste, or are otherwise unsuitable for a school building will not be considered.

Suggestions naming the school after a person should include the person’s significance and date of death.

A list of names suggested for the school that meet the aforementioned standards will be compiled and published, and a voting process that includes George Fox Middle School staff members and families of Northeast cluster students will be established and announced in mid-April.

Acting on a recommendation from a diverse committee of community members, parents, historians, and school system officials, the Board of Education on March 17 unanimously voted to rename the school, which has borne the name of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ first superintendent since it opened in 1949.

The vote came shortly after members of George Fox Middle School Historical Renaming Evaluation Committee delivered their report to the Board, which voted last July to form the panel following a discussion of comments attributed to Fox during a court case regarding equal pay for African-American teachers, something Fox opposed. Fox served as the superintendent from 1916 to 1946.

Source : AACPS

