Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

State Police Charge Annapolis Man with Solicitation of a Minor

| March 10, 2021, 08:02 PM

Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Anne Arundel County.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

The suspect is identified as a 78-year old man of the 300 block of Glen Avenue in Annapolis.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper  was monitoring an online dating application earlier today,while posing as a 14-year-old male. The suspect initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor.

The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor that day in Annapolis. The suspect arrived at that location at about 1:25 p.m. Maryland State Police, with assistance from a special agent assigned to the FBI’s Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force, arrested the suspect at the scene.

He has been charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he being held without bond.

Severn Bank

 

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«