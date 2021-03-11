State Police Charge Annapolis Man with Solicitation of a Minor

Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Anne Arundel County.

The suspect is identified as a 78-year old man of the 300 block of Glen Avenue in Annapolis.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper was monitoring an online dating application earlier today,while posing as a 14-year-old male. The suspect initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor.

The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor that day in Annapolis. The suspect arrived at that location at about 1:25 p.m. Maryland State Police, with assistance from a special agent assigned to the FBI’s Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force, arrested the suspect at the scene.

He has been charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he being held without bond.

