Southwest Now Headed to Destin-Ft. Walton Beach from BWI

Southwest Airlines announced that it would add service from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to a new destination—Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The new daily roundtrip flight from BWI Marshall Airport to the white sand beaches of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, along Florida’s Emerald Coast, will begin on May 6, 2021.

The new service announced today is the sixth new Southwest destination recently announced or started for BWI Marshall Airport.

New Southwest service between BWI Marshall and Miami started on November 15. New Southwest service between BWI Marshall and Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Sarasota, Florida began this month, on February 14. New Southwest flights to Savannah, Georgia are scheduled to begin on March 11. And new Southwest service to Jackson, Mississippi will begin on June 6, 2021.

BWI Marshall Airport remains the busiest in the Washington-Baltimore region. Recent data shows that BWI Marshall serves nearly half of the total passengers in the region.

