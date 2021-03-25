I know, we are not traveling just yet with COVID, but since Maryland is a horse racing state that hosts the Preakness Stakes each year, we thought it might be nice to give horse lovers a chance to get a peek at some racing events in the United Kingdom once we begin to move about the globe once more!

It’s fair to say that the UK has a long standing love affair with the races. From the social event that every race provides, to the betting opportunities that abound for those who are interested in profiting from the fun, there is something for everyone to enjoy when it comes to racing events in the UK. If you are someone who likes to keep an eye on fresh horse racing tips, today’s racing predictions would be a great place to start looking. Here we take a look at six amazing horse racing events to attend in the UK.

Cheltenham Festival

There is something for everyone at the Cheltenham Festival. With a long and historic past, the festival has provided the world of racing with some highly memorable and historic moments over the years. From Arkle wins to the controversy of Tied Cottage’s banned substance tests, there is plenty to talk about. Apart from the wins and the controversy, the festival attracts enthusiasts from around the world due to the status the race enjoys, the beautiful surroundings that the course offers and also the plethora of events on offer.

Even those who have little to no knowledge, understanding or interest in horse racing have heard of this great event. It is a day loved by the bookies as it is loved by bettors and non-bettors alike. In some families it is simply tradition to place a bet on the National and enjoy an afternoon watching the build up and the race- there is often a few quid won, too.

This tends to be one of the most star-studded and hotly anticipated events in the UK horse racing calendar. It is a race that brings out the glamorous side of the races and there is as much betting as drinking and celebrating going on at this beloved event. It is often the event that sees those who have not been involved in racing before discover the sport. It is a great way to learn the ins and outs as you enjoy one of the hottest social events on the racing calendar.

Content Continues Below

Epsom Derby Festival

A festival loved by many – including Frankie Dettori who is the leading light of the festival with an astonishing five wins in one of the festival’s finest races – The Oaks. The Derby is, without doubt the best flat course race in the world, and it is the one that all jockeys want to have their name against. There is little more to achieve once you have your name on the cup. As well as being a highlight for the jockeys and team around them, the festival always provides plenty of fun and betting opportunities for those who take part in the day as spectators.

Glorious Goodwood

Five days of glorious racing and sunshine (sometimes), Goodwood is one of the races that people in the world of racing love the most. There is little that it does not offer as the summer sun beats down, the horses set records and the drinks flow freely.

St. Leger Festival

Probably not one of the festivals that comes to mind of those outside of the sport, but the St.Leger Festival, which takes place at the Doncaster Race Course, is steeped in history and has certainly provided many spectators and jockeys alike with many memorable moments down the years. As the world’s oldest classic flat horse race, there are many tales to be told and still many to be written when it comes to this historic festival.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS