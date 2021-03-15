THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Several Youth Charged with Armed Robbery and Assault on Dock Street

| March 15, 2021, 11:58 AM

On March 14, 2021 at approximately 6:00pm, Annapolis City Police officers responded to the area of Dock Street  in reference to juveniles throwing rocks at citizens.

Officers located three juveniles in the area of Fleet Street. Officers also made contact with three victims who confirmedthey were the  juveniles as the ones involved in the incident.

The investigation revealed that the victims and the juveniles were involved in a verbal argument and at some point the juveniles began assaulting the victims. At some point during the assault one of the juveniles brandished a knife and began swinging it in a downward slashing motion at one of the victims. One of the juveniles then took the victims cell phone which had fallen on the ground during the assault and threw it into Ego Alley.

All three juveniles were arrested. All three juveniles were arrested, charged accordingly and later released to their guardians.

