Seven Students Running for Board of Education

Seven high school juniors from across the county have been nominated to be the 2021-2022 Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) of Anne Arundel County, the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils announced today.

The nominees are:

Katie Lewis, Southern High School

Aaron Meier, Severna Park High School

Lidet Moges, Meade High School

Jackson Moore, Annapolis High School

Bunmi Omisore, Arundel High School

Fletcher Port, Severna Park High School

Natalie Smith, Broadneck High School

Nominees must submit completed application packets to the Office of Student Leadership by 4 p.m. on March 26. They will be interviewed by a panel early next month, and the field will be narrowed to three finalists.

The finalists will take part in a debate broadcast on AACPS’ YouTube channel at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26. CRASC delegates will vote for a candidate in late April or early May.

The candidate elected by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils will have his or her name forwarded to Governor Larry Hogan, who must make the appointment.

Anne Arundel County’s student member on the Board of Education is the only one in the nation on a local board who has full voting rights.

Source : AACPS

