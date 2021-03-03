Second Annual Annapolis Pride Parade Scheduled for October 30th

Annapolis Pride, Inc. announced today that the second annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. What was to have been the second annual event last June 2020 was canceled because of COVID social distancing protocols, noted Annapolis Pride Founder and Board Chair Jeremy Browning.

While most pride celebrations are normally held in June – which is recognized worldwide as LGBTQ+ Pride Month – the Annapolis Pride Board of Directors voted unanimously to hold the 2021 event this October to allow ample time for everyone to receive a COVID vaccine, Browning said.

October is recognized nationally as LGBTQ+ history month, and Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day.

“We are very excited to have been able to work with the City of Annapolis to find an alternative date this October for the parade and festival,” Browning said. “It’s so important for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come together, to be visible, celebrate our progress, and reflect on the work that remains.”

Annapolis Pride organized the successful Inaugural Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 29, 2019, which featured over 75 local organizations, businesses, and government agencies.

Beginning in 2022, Annapolis Pride looks forward to holding the annual parade and festival the first weekend in June. Save the date for June 4, 2022.

