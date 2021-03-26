Roadwork Alert for Millersville Area Through Mid-April

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin roadway surface improvements on the Benfield Boulevard ramps to I-97 in the Millersville area of Anne Arundel County on Sunday, March 28. At 9 p.m., crews will patch the Benfield Boulevard ramp to northbound I-97. Work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Monday, March 29.

Through mid-April, crews will be patching, milling and resurfacing deteriorated sections along the interchange ramps. Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, motorists can expect posted detours in the impacted areas. In the upcoming weeks, the following locations will be addressed:

Southbound I-97 to eastbound Benfield Boulevard

Southbound I-97 to westbound Benfield Boulevard

Northbound I-97 to Benfield Boulevard/Veterans Highway

Benfield Boulevard to southbound I-97

MDOT SHA’s contractor, Allan Myers Construction of Fallston, is performing the work. Portable variable message signs will provide advance notification.

Motorists will follow a signed detour for each nightly ramp closure, directing traffic to either New Cut Road or MD 178.

Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other driving pattern changes.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov

