Public Input Sought for County Police Re-Accreditation

As part of standard practice, a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will be conducting a three day virtual assessment from April 12, 2021 to April 14, 2021, examining all aspects of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

The assessment team assigned to the Anne Arundel County Police Department will examine all 484 accreditation standards in order to determine the agency’s eligibility to achieve accreditation status. “Verification by the CALEA team that the Anne Arundel County Police Department meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards, is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation or in our case re-accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. We look forward to the input from our community members.” Police Chief Awad said.

Content Continues Below

Members of the community are strongly encouraged to provide comments directly to the assessment team by attending a Re-Accreditation Virtual Community Participation Session on Monday April 12, 2021 starting at 5:00 p.m. These sessions will be “one-on-one” with the assessment team members, who are not part of the police department. All participant information will be held confidentially by the assessment team. Community members are asked to use this GoogleForm to make an appointment to meet with the assessment team. If you are unable to access the Google Form, please call or email Sgt. Brandt at (410) 222-8742; [email protected] to request a time slot and to provide your email for the link to the Virtual Community Participation Session.

Community members who are unable to attend one of the Virtual Community Participation Sessions are invited to provide comments by telephone by calling (410) 222-8999 on Monday afternoon, April 12, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Telephone comments, as well as appearances at the Virtual Community participation Session, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Members of the community wishing to offer written comments about the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

For more information about the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. or the Standards for Law Enforcement Agencies, please visit the below websites:

CALEA Website: https://www.calea.org/

CALEA Standards for Law Enforcement Agencies: https://www.calea.org/node/11406

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB