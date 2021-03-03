Providence Center and Anne Arundel Community College to Present Free Film Screening of The R-Word

Providence Center, a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today it is hosting a free virtual screening of the film The R-Word on March 8, 2021. The event is being hosted in partnership with Anne Arundel Community College and with sponsorship from the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion to discuss misconceptions and challenges people face in our community and ways to promote and foster a more respectful and inclusive world. The panel includes Senator Barbara Mikulski who introduced the federal legislation that became Rosa’s Law, Rosa Marcellino and members of her family who inspired Rosa’s Law, and the filmmaker Amanda Lukoff.

This critically acclaimed first film by Lukoff studies the history and lasting implications of the R-word and current attitudes and perceptions through first-hand accounts of siblings whose family members have a disability.

The virtual event will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Zoom. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/words-matter-a-virtual-screening-of-the-film-the-r-word-panel-discussion-tickets-141049630241. The event is free and open to the public but is not recommended for children under 12. For additional information on the film and to view the trailer, visit www.therwordfilm.com/.

Providence Center, a non-profit organization based in Anne Arundel County, supports people to discover and live their best lives in their communities. Providence Center supports nearly 400 men and women to create equitable opportunities for themselves in competitive employment, community engagement and meaningful experiences within the community.

This project was supported, in part by grant number CFDA 93.630, from the U.S. Administration for Community Living, Department of Health and Human Services, Washington, D.C. 20201. Grantees undertaking projects with government sponsorship are encouraged to express freely their findings and conclusions. Points of view or opinions do not, therefore, necessarily represent official ACL policy.

