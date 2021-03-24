THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Police Investigate Shooting, Charge Annapolis Teen with Attempted Murder

| March 24, 2021, 10:11 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigatig a non-fatal shooting that happened last night in the unit block of Newtowne Drive.

On March 23, 2021 at approximately 7:00pm, officers responded to the unit block of Newtowne Drive for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of the shooting and learned that the adult male victim was transported to the hospital prior to their arrival. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as an 18-year old male from Annapolis.  The suspect was located, arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

This is an active and fluid investigation and anyone with information about this incident can contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

«