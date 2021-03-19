THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Police Identify Man Killed by Officer in Pasadena; Officer Also Identified

| March 19, 2021, 04:13 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has identified the man who was shot by an officer in Pasadena yesterday. Additionally, they have identified the officer.

From the Anne Arundel County Police:

The deceased subject has been identified as Leonard John Popa, a 79 year old male. Mr. Popa resided at the house where the incident occurred.
The officer involved in the shooting is Corporal T. Brennan, a seven year veteran of the department assigned as a patrol officer in the Eastern District.
A loaded 9 mm handgun was recovered from the scene.
The investigation is continuing and additional information will be released when available.

