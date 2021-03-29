THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Pittman to Salute Local Women Leaders Tomorrow at Michelle Obama Awards

| March 29, 2021, 06:43 PM

County Executive Steuart Pittman will partner with the Caucus of African American Leaders to honor ten women who have had a meaningful impact in Anne Arundel County for the 3rd Annual Women’s History Month Michelle Obama Awards celebration on March 30.

“This award is designed to recognize women in our county who embody former First Lady Michelle Obama’s spirit,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Just like Mrs. Obama, the women we honor this year have all dedicated themselves to a cause that is helping improve the lives of our residents. Each of them is doing incredible work in our communities.”

The theme of this year’s virtual event is “Her Story Is Our History,” which speaks to the importance of recognizing the critical impact women have on our communities at all levels. In the words of the Former First Lady, “When women and girls rise, their communities and their countries rise with them.”

WHEN: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: This prerecorded event will be available to watch on:

Michelle Obama Award Honorees:

  • Carol Benson, Ph.D.
  • Leanna Braun
  • Virginia Clagett
  • Tonii Gedin, RN, DNP
  • Nancy Hartzell
  • Ramocille Johnson
  • Delegate Dana Jones
  • Adrianna Lee
  • Neva Stansbury
  • Joanna Tobin

Learn more about this year’s honorees in the event program. 

