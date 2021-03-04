Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Partners and AACPS to Host Discussion on Mental Health Imacts on Today’s Youth

| March 04, 2021, 09:00 AM

Anne Arundel County Public Schools officials will join with partners from around the county to discuss mental health issues impacting local youth and the supports that exist to address those issues at a virtual forum next week.

“Mental Health & You: A Community Conversation” will include a conversation about the diverse supports that exist to assist youth in communities throughout the county. The following individuals are scheduled take part:

  • George Arlotto, Superintendent, AACPS
  • Monique Jackson, Deputy Superintendent for Student and School Support, AACPS
  • Ryan Voegtlin, AACPS Director of Student Services
  • Adrienne Mickler, Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency
  • Catherine Gray, Deputy Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency
  • Jen Corbin, Crisis Response Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency
  • Steve Thomas, Coordinator, Anne Arundel County Crisis Intervention Team
  • Sergio Polanco, Multicultural Affairs Officer, Anne Arundel County
  • Mizetta Wilson, Director, Community of Hope
  • Justin Peleska, junior, Meade High School

The forum will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. It will be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube page, www.aacps.org/youtube.

Those who wish to submit questions for the forum may do so here.

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«