Partners and AACPS to Host Discussion on Mental Health Imacts on Today’s Youth
Anne Arundel County Public Schools officials will join with partners from around the county to discuss mental health issues impacting local youth and the supports that exist to address those issues at a virtual forum next week.
“Mental Health & You: A Community Conversation” will include a conversation about the diverse supports that exist to assist youth in communities throughout the county. The following individuals are scheduled take part:
- George Arlotto, Superintendent, AACPS
- Monique Jackson, Deputy Superintendent for Student and School Support, AACPS
- Ryan Voegtlin, AACPS Director of Student Services
- Adrienne Mickler, Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency
- Catherine Gray, Deputy Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency
- Jen Corbin, Crisis Response Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency
- Steve Thomas, Coordinator, Anne Arundel County Crisis Intervention Team
- Sergio Polanco, Multicultural Affairs Officer, Anne Arundel County
- Mizetta Wilson, Director, Community of Hope
- Justin Peleska, junior, Meade High School
The forum will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. It will be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube page, www.aacps.org/youtube.
Those who wish to submit questions for the forum may do so here.
