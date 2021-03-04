Partners and AACPS to Host Discussion on Mental Health Imacts on Today’s Youth

Anne Arundel County Public Schools officials will join with partners from around the county to discuss mental health issues impacting local youth and the supports that exist to address those issues at a virtual forum next week.

“Mental Health & You: A Community Conversation” will include a conversation about the diverse supports that exist to assist youth in communities throughout the county. The following individuals are scheduled take part:

George Arlotto, Superintendent, AACPS

Monique Jackson, Deputy Superintendent for Student and School Support, AACPS

Ryan Voegtlin, AACPS Director of Student Services

Adrienne Mickler, Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency

Catherine Gray, Deputy Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency

Jen Corbin, Crisis Response Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency

Steve Thomas, Coordinator, Anne Arundel County Crisis Intervention Team

Sergio Polanco, Multicultural Affairs Officer, Anne Arundel County

Mizetta Wilson, Director, Community of Hope

Justin Peleska, junior, Meade High School

The forum will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. It will be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube page, www.aacps.org/youtube.

Those who wish to submit questions for the forum may do so here.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB