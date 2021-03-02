No More Late Fines From Anne Arundel County Public Libraries

In an average year, the Anne Arundel County Public Library collects a lot in late fees and fines from customers that were late on returning their items.

The library went fine free for children’s materials in January 2020, and effective March 2, 2021, Anne Arundel County Public Library has eliminated overdue fines for all customers.

Removing the barrier of fines will allow more people to enjoy library materials for education, enrichment and inspiration.

Also effective today, the library has waived $361,425 in old fines for customers impacting more than 28,000 people.

More details:

Any items checked out starting today that are eligible for renewal will be automatically renewed for you.

Library users are still responsible for fees associated with the replacement of lost or damaged books and other materials they check out.

Some materials including items borrowed from other library systems may still be subject to overdue fines.

Of course, customers are encouraged to return materials in a responsible and timely fashion to the library so others may enjoy our shared resources. Items are considered lost after 21 days past the due date and replacement costs will be charged.

Interested to learn some more? Here’s a FAQ!

