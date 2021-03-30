New Library at Riviera Beach is Officially Under Construction

County Executive Steuart Pittman joined Library CEO Skip Auld and area elected officials to break ground on the new Riviera Beach Library at 1130 Duvall Highway in Pasadena. The 20,000 square foot building will double the size of the former facility and is expected to open in Summer 2022.

The new library will feature a large dividable meeting room, expanded children’s space, teen area, eight computer stations, vending café, four study rooms and prominent outdoor views. The expected cost of the library is $15.9 million paid for by Anne Arundel County. The project also received a $1.5 million grant from the state’s County Library Capital Grant Program.

“Fifty years ago, the Anne Arundel County Public Library began serving the residents of this community through the Riviera Beach Library,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “As customer needs change, the library must adapt, and this new facility will provide decades of education, enrichment and inspiration for Pasadena area residents.”

“The library plays an important role as the “Great Equalizer,” providing access to resources that enable every county resident the opportunity to achieve and enjoy a fulfilling life,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “The new Riviera Beach Library will provide the services and resources this community needs in 2022 and for years to come.”

“The Board of Trustees is proud of the work our library staff and design teams have done to create a new facility that will serve as a model for libraries in the future,” said William Shorter, Jr., board chair.

The project’s design and construction team include architects Grimm and Parker, who built the Laurel Library in 2016 and the Crofton Library in 2002. Tech Contracting Company is the general contractor and Development Facilitators Inc., is the construction manager. The facility is being built to LEED silver standards.

