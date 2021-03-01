Naval Academy Tightens Restrictions Amid Increasing COVID Numbers

Naval Academy senior leadership announced the decision to increase COVID-19 mitigation measures effective immediately due to an uptick in positive cases within the Brigade of Midshipmen, during a virtual address Sunday evening, Feb. 28.

The superintendent, commandant of midshipmen, academic provost, and brigade medical officer virtually addressed the Brigade of Midshipmen, faculty, staff, and coaches, providing an assessment of the current situation and outlining the increased mitigation measures, which includes a return to a full restriction of movement (ROM).

Content Continues Below

“While our midshipman population is young and healthy, and likely able to rebound from COVID-19, there are still too many unknowns with COVID-19 to take this situation lightly. The health and safety of our entire Naval Academy family is, and will remain, my highest priority while we continue to execute our mission of developing our future naval leaders,” said 63rd Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck.

“We need this to be an all-hands effort from our faculty, staff, coaches…this is not just a midshipman effort,” said Buck. “Additionally, those who may have approved credentials to access the Yard — such as sponsors, parents, active/Reserve/retired military — shall refrain from visiting the Naval Academy, even to drop off deliveries, at this time in order to minimize the spread of this virus.”

Of note, medical data indicates that midshipmen who are participating in the friends/family commuters program have a very low rate of COVID and those individuals are highly unlikely to be a source of COVID for the brigade.

For a minimum of 10 days, while continuing a daily assessment of the COVID environment, temporary additional precautionary measures will include, but are not limited to:

Academic classes will return to a remote classroom environment

All meals will be consumed in dorm rooms

Midshipmen will be permitted outdoor physical activity for a maximum of two hours total per day, with a maximum of one roommate

All midshipmen identified as close contacts will receive daily antigen test

Suspension of all sports practices and events, with the sole exception being varsity women’s and men’s basketball. The men’s basketball team will be allowed to participate in postseason play since the team has been isolated from the rest of the Brigade since last week. The women’s basketball team, however, will no longer be able to participate in the Patriot League tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program’s Tier 1*. The positive test occurred before they were able to be isolated. (*Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.)

Continued wearing of masks and social distancing, and deliberate cleaning protocols

As a reminder, the Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis remain closed to all public visitation and are in an HPCON Charlie status. For more information on these restrictions, visit www.usna.edu/COVID-19

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB