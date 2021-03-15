Multiple Shots Fired in Eastport Damaging Apartment

On Sunday night, March 14, 2021 at approximately 10:00pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Madison Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers located numerous shell casings and live rounds on Madison Street in front of the 1140 Building. Additionally, a round had entered through the window of the apartment at 1175 Madison Street Four vehicles parked in the 1175 Madison Street parking lot had also been struck.

According to Anne Arundel First Alert, a vehicle pulled up and started to fire the shots. One person was injured while fleeing the scene.