Multiple Shots Fired in Eastport Damaging Apartment

| March 15, 2021, 02:03 PM

On Sunday night, March 14, 2021 at approximately 10:00pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Madison Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers located numerous shell casings and live rounds on Madison Street in front of the 1140 Building. Additionally, a round had entered through the window of  the apartment at 1175 Madison Street Four vehicles parked in the 1175 Madison Street parking lot had also been struck.

According to Anne Arundel First Alert, a vehicle pulled up and started to fire the shots. One person was injured while fleeing the scene.

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

