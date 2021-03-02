Monarch Academy(s) to Hold Virtual Open Houses During March and April

Monarch Academy Annapolis, Monarch Academy Glen Burnie and Monarch Global Academy Laurel will hold virtual open houses through spring for interested families. All three Monarch Academy schools are charter or contract schools with Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Monarch Academy Annapolis is a primary performing visual arts school and follows the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme, which challenges students to think critically and take responsibility for their learning as they explore local and global issues.

Among the school’s offerings, classrooms partner with teachers in Central and South America to teach Spanish language and culture. In addition, the school exclusively offers Canopy, a course that provides students the opportunity to learn and practice social-emotional skills utilizing an arts-integrated approach.

The school also offers the eSchool @ Monarch Academy Annapolis, a blended distance learning permanent program option for pre-K through fifth grade students. Instruction is 80% virtual and up to 20% in-classroom and provides the same rigorous programs and services. The eSchool will continue even after Anne Arundel County Public Schools opens for hybrid or fully in-person learning. Additionally, the school hosts Transformation Theatre Company summer camp for Anne Arundel County students in third through eighth grades. The camp runs from July 5 to Aug. 13.

The school is located at 2000 Capital Drive in Annapolis is open to all Anne Arundel County students entering prekindergarten through fifth grade.

Monarch Academy Annapolis will offer open houses on:

Monday, March 22, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m.

Monarch Academy Glen Burnie offers students expeditionary learning, which emphasizes high achievement through active learning, character growth and teamwork. At Monarch Academy, students spend much of their time engaged in learning expeditions and in-depth studies of topics that engage students in comprehensive research of a subject, hands-on learning experiences and projects that address audiences in the community.

The school is located at 6730 Baymeadow Drive in Glen Burnie and is open to all Anne Arundel County students entering kindergarten through eighth grade in the fall of 2021.

Monarch Academy Glen Burnie will offer open houses on:

Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m.

Monarch Global Academy Laurel also offers an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme and project-based learning. At Monarch Global Academy Laurel, students gain a perspective on their impact and contribution to the world by spending much of their time engaged in units of inquiry and in-depth studies.

The school this year divided students into four virtual houses with related virtual activities and pep rallies to encourage them and build community during virtual learning. The house system was inspired by The Ron Clark Academy, a widely recognized nonprofit middle school in Atlanta, Georgia.

Monarch Global Academy Laurel is located at 430 Brock Bridge Road in Laurel and is open to all students entering kindergarten through eighth grade in the fall of 2021 and who live in the Brock Bridge, Maryland City and Jessup elementary schools attendance boundaries.

Monarch Global Academy Laurel will offer open houses:

Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m.

Monday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m.

To register for an open house, apply, for more information on admissions, visit MonarchAcademy.org.

