Monarch Academy Educator and Author Will Conduct Virtual Event for Read Across America 2021

Monarch Academy Annapolis, a public contract school with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, will hold a virtual Read Across America 2021: Read Aloud on Friday, March 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. Keith Rowel, family and student support specialist at Monarch Academy Annapolis, will present his children’s book “Fried Green Apples.”

Rowel wrote “Fried Green Apples,” currently in production with Palmetto Publishing, with his daughters Kellie and Kye and granddaughter Toni “TT” Whitehead, who illustrated the book. “Fried Green Apples” tells the story of Little Sammie Green, Harriett Tubman’s first cousin, who lives in a magical fruit farm town Mulberry Hill in Maryland with his Grandma Bea and Uncle Charlie. The book heralds the message of neighbors helping neighbors.

Content Continues Below

In addition to his work at Monarch Academy Annapolis, Rowel directs music and worship arts at First Baptist Church in Annapolis. He is studying for a master’s degree in leadership, graduated from Leadership Anne Arundel and remains in active in the community. Rowel lives in Annapolis, where he was born and raised.

The National Education Association’s Read Across America “focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone,” according to the website.

The Monarch Academy Annapolis event is open to the public. To learn more and register, visit MonarchAcademy.org/Annapolis.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS