THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Maryland League of Women Voters Names New State Director

| March 14, 2021, 04:53 PM

The League of Women Voters of Maryland (LWVMD) announced today the selection of Ellen Nicole Tyree (Nikki) to fill the key position of LWVMD State Director. In addition to working closely with LWVMD leadership, including the Board of Directors, Nikki will continue to nurture relationships the League has forged with community and coalition partners. To support the League’s nonpartisan, political agenda, Nikki will have a key role in advocacy work involving Maryland elected officials, specifically where legislation intersects with the public policy positions of the League. “We look forward to having Nikki join the ranks of the state League,” said Lois Hybl, who is LWVMD Co-President with Richard Wilson. “In particular, Nikki’s capacity-building skills will help to promote LWVMD legislative priorities and to better serve Maryland voters.”

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

As membership director for the New York State Trial Lawyers Association (NYSTLA), Nikki used innovative techniques to build and sustain a large membership. She also coordinated multiple large events, including fundraisers of more than a thousand donors. She worked closely with elected officials and helped to prepare newly elected officials. Her advocacy and policy work on behalf of the NYSTLA relied strongly on her organizational and interpersonal skills. “I’m very interested in bringing my energy, passion, and leadership skills to the Maryland League as State Director,” Nikki says.

Severn Bank

 

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»