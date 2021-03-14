Maryland League of Women Voters Names New State Director

The League of Women Voters of Maryland (LWVMD) announced today the selection of Ellen Nicole Tyree (Nikki) to fill the key position of LWVMD State Director. In addition to working closely with LWVMD leadership, including the Board of Directors, Nikki will continue to nurture relationships the League has forged with community and coalition partners. To support the League’s nonpartisan, political agenda, Nikki will have a key role in advocacy work involving Maryland elected officials, specifically where legislation intersects with the public policy positions of the League. “We look forward to having Nikki join the ranks of the state League,” said Lois Hybl, who is LWVMD Co-President with Richard Wilson. “In particular, Nikki’s capacity-building skills will help to promote LWVMD legislative priorities and to better serve Maryland voters.”

As membership director for the New York State Trial Lawyers Association (NYSTLA), Nikki used innovative techniques to build and sustain a large membership. She also coordinated multiple large events, including fundraisers of more than a thousand donors. She worked closely with elected officials and helped to prepare newly elected officials. Her advocacy and policy work on behalf of the NYSTLA relied strongly on her organizational and interpersonal skills. “I’m very interested in bringing my energy, passion, and leadership skills to the Maryland League as State Director,” Nikki says.

