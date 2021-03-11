Maryland Humanities Welcomes Authors Kiimberly Jones and Gilly Segal for Conversation on Race and Equity

Maryland Humanities will virtually host authors Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal on March 16 from 7:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. for “Why It Matters: Reckoning with Race. Equity. Allyship.” The authors will discuss their best-selling book, I’m Not Dying With You Tonight, inspired by the death of Baltimorean Freddie Gray. Jones and Segal will touch on the recent resurgence of our country’s reckoning with racial inequity, a video of Jones that went viral after the death of George Floyd, and reaching beyond platitudes to work together on issues of common concern. The conversation will be moderated by Christine Platt, author and Managing Director of the Antiracist Research & Policy Center at American University. A Q&A session will follow the conversation. The free virtual event is for teens and adults: registration is required. Register now or learn more.

I’m Not Dying With You Tonight follows two teen girls—one black, one white—who do not know each other yet must confront their own assumptions about racial equality when violence and chaos erupts in their city. The book received an NAACP Image Award nomination.

The conversation is part of Maryland Humanities’ Voices and Voters Electoral Engagement Project (VVEEP). VVEEP also consists of an oral history program as well as a series of grants to Maryland organizations producing projects around civic and electoral engagement.

Voices and Votes Electoral Engagement Project is supported by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation administered through the Federation of State Humanities Councils for its new initiative entitled “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation.”

Maryland Humanities’ promotional partners for this event are Alleghany County Library, Anne Arundel County Public Library, Baltimore County Public Library, Carroll County Public Library, Charles County Public Library, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Harford County Public Library, Prince George’s County Memorial Library System, St. Mary’s County Library, and Talbot County Free Library. The book is available through Maryland Humanities’ official event bookseller, A Very Likely Story.

Need to know more about Maryland Humanities? Lucky for you, we just did a podcast with them! Have a listen!





Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB