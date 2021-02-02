Maryland Day weekend events: March 19-21, 2021

Since 1903 Maryland has had an official day of celebrating its history on Maryland Day. In the Four Rivers Heritage Area of Anne Arundel County, the organization will be honoring Maryland’s history, heritage, and culture, using a theme “Better Together” with events at 20 area locations. Most of the events will be held the weekend of March 19 – 21, 2021. “These family-friendly events will explore how our state’s history, heritage, and culture has handled diversity, equity, and inclusion.” Says Erik Evans, the event’s Marketing Director.

To make the events as accessible to the public as possible, all Maryland Day events in Anne Arundel County will again this year are free or $1 admission. This year due to COVID safety protocols there are options for both in-person events throughout Anne Arundel County at historic and culturally significant sites and online events.

Some of this year’s events with a nautical theme include on-deck tours of the Pride of Baltimore II tall ship that will be anchored at the City Dock and the Annapolis Maritime Museum is hosting a build a model boat challenge where you can test your boat making skills.

You can tour downtown Annapolis virtually with Rise Up! – an African American tour by Janice Hayes-Williams, attend a virtual Gourd to Gavel event by Watermark Tours which explores local African American life from 1700 to the present, or participate in a virtual workshop led by historian Elinor Thompson about Brewer Hill Cemetery. Anne Arundel County Public Library will host virtual events highlighting the life of Maryland State Senator Verda Freeman Welcome, the second black woman to be elected to a state senate in the early 1950s, and the library will partner with Annapolis Pride to host an event with Dr. Chris Mielke.

Historic home and garden tours will continue to be a popular option this year at London Town and Gardens, Charles Carroll House, Hammond-Harwood House, and the Paca House and Gardens. A self-guided hiking tour of the history of Bacon Ridge is perfect for those looking for some fresh air.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is bringing back its Artsfest which will include outdoor art demonstrations and the ArtReach Film Festival and when visiting the Galesville Historical Society you can learn about the strong women of Galesville.

See the full event and site listings at www.marylandday.org/eventscalendar

While you are out experiencing Maryland Day weekend, check out the area’s local galleries, farmers markets, wineries, shops and restaurants, that feature “Made in Maryland” and take a piece of Maryland home with you. There are even great local B&B’s and historic inns to make your weekend a complete adventure. Check out the website for more information at www.marylandday.org

Due to COVID safety precautions masks wearing and social distancing will be required at any in-person event. Additional site-specific precautions (including reservation requirements, not touching displays, etc.) may be in place for everyone’s safety. Please check the Maryland Day website and event hosts website for any last-minute event additions, cancelations, or policy changes due to COVID.

Keep up to date on all the activities by following Maryland Day on Facebook, Instagram, and its website.

