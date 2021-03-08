March 8, 2021 | Daily News Brief | ATM Theft. Stimulus Highlights. Annapolis by Candlelight. The Container Store.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Crownsville man charged with posession of child pornography. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an ATM theft. We have the highlights of the upcoming stimulus package. AAMC is relaxing the visiting policy. Historic Annapolis is preparing for Annapolis by Candlelight. The Container Store is coming to the mall in May. And be sure to check out the Local Business Spotlights and the bonus pod with Erik Evans about the Annapolis Oyster Fest and Restaurant Week.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, March 8th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a fantastic weekend…the weather cooperated and it looks like it might be some good biking weather a bit later this week…but we’ll let George fill you in on all that. It’s a new week so let’s get into it!

A couple of police items from Friday. On Friday morning, police were called to the Royal Farms store on Mountain Road in Pasadena for an alarm. They arrived to find the ATM missing. A witness tipped them off and this is where it gets all Dukes of Hazzardy. Police attempt to pull over a van, it stops when the driver bails out into a Ford Taurus that just rolled up next to the van and takes off down Mountain Road. Police have no description of the suspects other than they were wearing masks and dark clothing. No race, gender, physical description. The good news is they got the ATM–it was in the van. If anyone knows anything 410-222-6145. But I am not holding my breath on this one being solved.

Back in June of 2020, police began an investigation for a child porn complaint against a man who lived in the 1000 block of Tudor Drive in Crownsville. This played out as usual. Searched the home in July 2020, seized electronics for analysis, and the results confirmed child pornography. They recovered 18,000 images! They got an arrest warrant, but the suspect had fled the state in an attempt to elude the police. It didn’t work. The US Marshalls found him holed up in a motel room in Albuquerque, NM. He was arrested and is being held for extradition and will likely have more charges tacked onto the child pornography charges.

OK, let’s get out of that nasty stuff and talk a bit about COVID. It looks like another stimulus package is on the way. The Seante signed off on a modified bill that needs to pass through the House on the way to President Biden’s desk. Everyone seems to think this will happen very quickly without any glitches. It is a $1.9 trillion bill with a LOT of assistance in there but the main parts are a $1400 stimulus payment to those making $75K or less or families under $150K. It will also provide that payment for dependents. I understand that college kids may be included in this one as well. The $300 per week boost for unemployment would be extended through September 6th. And this is big, to avert a tax surprise, the first $10,200 of unemployment will be tax free. So, might want to hold off a bit on filing the taxes. There will be a greater subsidy on Obamacare premiums and it will pick up premiums for those continuing health insurance under COBRA. Unfortunately that federal minimum wage hike to $15 an hour did not make the cut!

A little closer to home…well a lot closer to home…. Anne Arundel Medical Center, who I now see is referring to themselves as LHAAMC for Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center is relaxing their visitation policy. Up to two visitors allowed from noon to 8pm–mask, social distancing, and hand washing required. Not sure I like the new longer name–jury is out.

One of my favorite nights is Historic Annapolis Annapolis By Candlelight which did not happen this past December. It was scheduled to be held virtually in February, but filming of the homes was thwarted by the COVID spike. Now it is all in the can and you can tour some grand homes from the comfort of your couch and support Historic Annapolis. Virtual tours will begin April 23rd and go through May 7th only. Homes to be included are Acton Hall, Whitehall, McDowell Hall, the Patrick Creagh House, and Primrose Hill. Tickets are $35 ($30 for members) and they have a special to become a member for $100 and they include the tour–pretty good deal. Annapolis.org is the place to get the info and the tickets!

Hey all you Marie Kondo fans out there–no she is not coming to town…but apparently the next best thing is. The Container Store is coming to the space that used to be Lord & Taylor at the Annapolis Mall. They are currently hiring all sorts of full and part time staff and for right now, the opening is scheduled for May 22nd. Go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check it out, we do have a direct link to apply for a position. Now, get organizing!

Finally, I hope you are enjoying the Shamrock Stroll that is going on at all your favorite local watering holes this month and the Inaugural Annapolis Oyster Fest. Be sure you give a listen to the bonus podcast we did with Erik Evans on the fest, and Restaurant Week that is coming up–we’ll have some giveaways! And we are still rolling with our local business spotlight series again so make sure you give them a listen. Saturday was Annapolis Woodcrafters and up this week–Quantum Sails for all you blow boaters!

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann and the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

