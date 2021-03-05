March 5, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Man Pistol Whipped in Annapolis. COVID in Schools. In-Person Events Starting to Return.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A group of teens pistol whipped a delivery driver in Annapolis and stole $300 leaving the victim injured. Governor Hogan is taking steps to insure equity in the vaccination process. The Labor Department is flagging a lot of fraudulent claims for unemployment. An Edgewater Elementary studen has tested positive for COVID. Students were supposed to take standardized tests this spring; but now they are not. Get your passes for the Annapolis Film Festival–you’ve been warned. Watermark is offering micro-charters for 30 people on their yacht Cabaret II. BIG is having another book sale this weekend. A community gathering to honor Carlester Smith is planned for Saturday. And congrats to Stefanie Fisher and Annapolis Pride for winning the Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery gift cards!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 5th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

The Annapolis Police are looking for a group of teens who pistol whipped and robbed a delivery driver on Wednesday evening. At about 830pm, officers were called to New Vernon Street which is off of Clay Street for an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim says he was attacked by 7 or 8 teens, struck repeatedly with a handgun and robbed of approximately $300 in cash and the food. Police arrived and could not locate any suspects. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Following on the heels of Anne Arundel County (because that is how the Governor and the County Executive do it), the State will be implementing a Vaccine Equity Plan to make sure that Maryland’s most vulnerable populations have access to the vaccine. They will be targeting those over 65, people with an income under $49,000, people older than 25 without a high school diploma, single parent households, households with no vehicle, and homes with more than one person to a room, among others. This data comes from the 2020 census. They are also establishing a community focused clinic in PG County and working with the National Guard to have mobile clinics for Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

The State Department of Labor still has issues. While Comptroller Peter Franchot just issued grants to 27,000 residents stuck in limbo, the Labor department announced that claims are increasing greatly and that since January, they have flagged 65% of the claims and after investigation deemed 87% of them to be fraudulent. This is not unique to Maryland as the OIG for the US Labor Department estimated that more than $36 billion of CARES Act funds have been paid fraudulently.

And in some COVID/School news. Locally, it tool one day for the first case of COVID to appear in a classroom. It happened at Edgewater Elementary School and the student and his close contacts are now at home in a 14 day quarantine. The in-person classes have not been cancelled or modified. On the State level, last week, State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Salmon said that schools would be required to administer statewide standardized testing this spring. This week, that decision was backed down and there will be a modified test administered in the fall.

I actually saw a real movie this week at the Bowtie Cinema at the mall. We rented the entire theater for $100 and it was awesome to see a film…the film itself, Tenet, was too damned confusing for me. But what is NOT confusing is buying a pass for the Annapolis Film Festival which is April 8th to 18th. It is virtual this year so you can watch from the comfort of your own home. Passes are on sale now for $100 which is a whole-ouse pass for 10 days of movies. A great deal. But, here’s the catch, the studios will not allow the festival to sell unlimited tickets. Some films are restricted to being shown to a certain number of people. So what does this mean? If you are a movie buff.. get your pass now, because they likely are not going to be around long. Tickets for individual films will go on sale later this month as the schedule firms up. Go to AnnapolisFilmFestival.com and get it taken care of now!

And finally, a few events and in-person things to do! YAY! Watermark has launched what they are calling a micro-charter for the Cabaret II yacht. The Coast Guard Capacity is 90 passengers, but this charter is limited to 30 people The yacht is yours for 2 hours and you can stock up the bar or have it catered etc. It’s a perfect way to get out on the Bay with your COVID social bubble, or maybe your office if you are back at work, or to take out some of your best clients. This is a March only deal with Sunday to Thursday cruises at 530, and three time options for Friday and Saturday. Get all your info at watermarkjourney.com

Books for International Goodwill is having another sale on Saturday at their warehouse at 451 Defense Highway. This is a project of the Parole Rotary and for book lovers the deals cannot be beat. Hardbacks for $3, paperbacks for $1 and kids books even less. 8am to 2pm is the time, COVID precautions will be in place. And remember, if you have books that you are looking to get rid of…this is a great place for that as well.

Also on Saturday, there will be a community gathering for Carlester Smith … Walking Man… Buckwheat… West Street Walker… The Bag Man. It will be from noon to 2pm at Pinkie’s Liquor Store on West Street by the mural recently painted to honor him. Parking will be a hassle..park in the Boys and Girls Club parking lot off Smithfield and hoof it over!

And I promised a giveaway yesterday and I am feeling generous so we have two! Thank you to Stefanie Fisher @therealmsfisher and Annapolis Pride @AnnapolisPride for re-tweeting the info about yesterday’s Daily News Brief. I have a $25 gift card for each of you for Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery up in Crofton. Please send me a DM on Twitter with a physical mailing address and I will drop them in the mail! And again–thank you both! See it pays to listen! HA!

Because it's Friday, I'm just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I'll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young is here with your locally forecast weather report.