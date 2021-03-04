March 4, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Severn Bank Acquired. Online Schooling Forever? Pride Parade is Back!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 4th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. This was a bit of a surprise, but Annapolis based Severn Bank has been acquired by the Easton based Shore United Bank. The two entered into a merger andSevern will be folded into Shore United. As a result, there will be a total of 29 branches in Maryland and this will now be the third largest bank headquartered in Maryland behind #1 Olney based Sandy Spring and #2 the Bethesda based Eaglebank . There are some regulatory things that need to happen and they expect the deal to close in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Alan Hyatt, president of Severn said “This is an opportunity for Severn to join forces with a larger organization and remain committed to community banking.” Severn will bring Shore United their first branches this side of the bridge! Delegate Kathy Szeliga has introduced House Bill 1170 to the General Assembly. This is an interesting one. As we hear about how bad online education has been for students, the Delegate wants to have public schools statewide offer it as a permanent option even post-COVID. Actually, since the infrastructure is there, this is a great idea as we know that every kid learns a bit differently and I am sure there are some thriving in the virtual environment–likely the minority, but still. Now here’s where I raise an eyebrow…the bill also allows for students to attend ANY school in the state regardless of their home. So, kids in poorly performing home school districts can now get an education at a higher performing one. Howard seems to be the top one in Maryland of late, so I am not sure if this will put added pressure on them or not. Also, I am not sure if she intends for classroom teacher to teach in person and virtually as they are doing right now. Or if there will be separate teachers and classes purely for online. But definitely something worth looking into . Here’s a date for your calendar. October 30th. Where I come from it is called Mischief Night. But here in Annapolis, this year, it will be called The 2nd Annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival. The inaugural one in 2019 was a blast and so much fun. Last year’s was canceled–stupid COVID. So this year is back on again. Now while Pride Month is June, Jeremy Browning, the founder of Annapolis Pride was not sure if the COVID and vaccine situation would be under control or now, so it was pushed to October which is recognized as LGBTQ HISTORY month. And, keep in mind that this is the day before Halloween, a Saturday, and Halloween to the gay community is like New Years, St. Paddy’s and Fourth of July all wrapped up in one! This will be epic and I for one am so glad to see it happening! And another happening. We already told you that the Annapolis Boat Shows have decided to host a power and sail show at the Bay Bridge Marina on Kent Island April 15-18. But before that, the Annapolis Homeowners Expo will return after a COVID hiatus on April 10th and 11th. Mid Atlantic Expos usually puts on two shows a year, but the fall was thwarted and since then they have been working with the County Health Department to gain approval for a safe, socially distant, touchless home expo. They have expanded the space, implemented all sorts of COVID precautions to make sure everyone is safe and can get crackin’ on those home improvement projects. This is all happening at the Byzantium Center on Riva Road and again it is April 10th and 11th. Need more scoop? Head to AnnapolisHomeExpo.com OK that’s it for the news today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us. It really does help! A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And if you want a $25 gift card to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton… just go on Twitter and re-tweet this episode and I will pick a few random winners… random and unexpected prizes are the best! It is Thursday so of course we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And as we do every day, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All of that in just about 60 seconds!

