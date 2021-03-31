March 31, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Mass Vax Info. Rate the Police. New Library. Help Zachary’s.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…County Executive Pittman laid out the details on the mass vax site at the stadium. The Police are being rated and the raters want to talk to you. New library for Riviera Beach. Jersey Mikes is giving a LOT to charity today so go get a hoagie. A jewelry designer from Zachary’s Jewelers is in the lead on a contest–can you help? And check out my Cherry Blossom pics on the All Annapolis FB page!

And a bit of housekeeping, we will not be producing a DNB on Friday, April 2nd or Monday April 4th.

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, that went fast. Tomorrow is April 1st… so be careful. That’s all imma gonna say! But for now, it is still March 31st so let’s get into it!

Yesterday in a press call we learned from County Executive Pittman that the mass vaccination site at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be having a soft opening on April 15th and 16th distributing 500 doses each day. The 17th and 18th will see 1000 doses a day, and then it will ramp up to 1500 doses a day after April 21st. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is going to staff it with 125 people to get the job done. This will be for those that are signed up with the STATE, not necessarily the COUNTY. and certainly not with a pharmacy. Interesting note on this, Chase Cook from the Capital asked if the mass flu vaccination clinic held at the stadium by former Mayor Mike Pantelides helped them in planning this one and Dr. Kalyanaramen seemed to go to great lengths to suggest that it had no use for them this time around.

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for you. Well, if you have a warrant, the may actually be looking for you…but if not, they want your input. They are undergoing an accreditation process now where they are being studied from top to bottom in detail—you thought that colonoscopy was invasive….but they are looking for public input on the perception of the police. This is a one-on-one interview with an assessment team member and it IS confidential. We have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net to fill out a form, or you can call to get an appointment 410-222-8742. or email Sg Brandt at [email protected] This is a GREAT opportunity to let your voice be heard, and remember it is confidential.

The summer of 22 will be a good one for the Dena! Ground has been broken for the new Riviera Beach Library! When it is done, it will double the size to 20,000 square feet and include meeting rooms, a cafe, expanded kids area, study rooms, teen area, computer terminals and more. Price tag is $15.9 million and quite honestly, worth every single penny–our libraries rock!

Fancy a sub? Hoagie? Grinder? Well, get to one of the 4 county Jersey Mikes Subs today and get one. The chain will be donating 100% of all SALES to charity today. This is part of their Month of Giving and they are looking to raise more than $8 million this year chain wide. The individual franchise owners select the charities so here they are…Glen Burnie–Cool Kids Campaign, Hanover, Gambrills, and Severna Park have all selected Kangaroo Kids. Yeah…once again, us old guys lose out to the kids! But seriously, good on Jersey Mikes and go get a hoagie!

And as we start to wrap it up– we pinned a post to the front of the site for today about a contest that you can help out with! Brittany Atcherson, a jewelry designer at Zachary’s is designed an engagement ring for a contest put on by worldwide jeweler Stuller. If she wins, she gets a $1000 credit with Stuller, but more importantly, a little ole Annapolis jewelry store will be featured all over Stuller’s stuff! All you need to do is like her ring design and we have a direct link on that pinned post. Last I looked she was out in front by about 85 votes… so go lend a local a hand and help out a local business! Voting ends later tonight so act now! Man that sounded a bit like Crazy Eddie!

And finally, as I promised, I went to DC yesterday morning and it was fantastic. The blossoms are technically past their peak, but if you can get there to see them–do it. Arriving at 6am helped for me–I parked really close to the basin. It was not terribly crowded and everyone seemed to have their masks. If you want to check out the photos, there is a pinned post with all of them at the All Annapolis page on Facebook! There are some good ones if I say so myself! And as a reminder–we’re taking an extra long weekend and will NOT be producing a DNB on Friday or Monday.

