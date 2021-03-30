March 30, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Juneteenth Festival. Mobile FEMA Vax Centers. New Supt. of Detention Facilities.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

Today…Annapolis is pulling out all the stops for a Juneteenth Celebration this summer. County Executive Pittman hired a new Superintendent of Detention Facilities. The schools want your suggestions for the new name for George Fox Middle School. FEMA is putting the nation’s first mobile vax units on the Eastern Shore. Scammers are getting their due. And a big thank you to six more people that left us ratings, reviews and suggestions!

And a bit of housekeeping, we will not be producing a DNB on Friday, April 2nd or Monday April 4th.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Some quick housekeeping notes.. if you try to get a hold of me today, I am recording this at 5am and headed into the District to take photos of the Cherry Blossoms. And had a pow-wow with George and Ann and we all decided that if the City and County can take a long weekend this week–so can we. But we’re gonna make it a little longer–there will not be a DNB on Friday or Monday. OK, now that that is out of the way, let’s get into it.

Yesterday, the City of Annapolis announced that they will be hosting a Juneteenth Festival on June 18th and 19th of this year. Juneteenth, or June 19th commemorates the date in 1865 when union soldiers rode into Galveston Texas to announce the end of slavery. The City is planning a VIP reception and awards ceremony at MC3 which will be catered and have live entertainment, a parade, and a full. on festival at the Bates Athletic Complex with more live music from the Chuck Brown Band, Yong Dylan and more. Details are available at juneteenthannapolis.org

There’s a new sheriff in town–no Jim Fredericks is still the sheriff, but there is a new warden. County Executive Pittman has hired a long time Delaware State corrections executive to head our detention facilities. Christopher Klein will be the new Superintendent of Detention Facilities beginning on April 12. His last position was the State Deputy Warden in Delaware and as The Capital pointed out, he was also in charge in February 2017 when the inmates rioted and killed a correction officer.

Sliding into school news. Boaty McBoatface might make it. The school district is looking for new names for the George Fox Middle School. There is ultimately a vote, but the general rules are that it cannot be named for a living person and a dead person needs to be dead at least three years. The names also cannot be in poor taste..although I’d like to know who the arbiter of poor taste is in the school system–and if there may be a job opening. But if you have an idea, email it to [email protected] by noon on April 7th and you should also explain why you think it is an appropriate name. If your name is ultimately selected, you get nothing!

Governor Hogan and FEMA announced yesterday that the nations first two mobile vaccination units will be deployed on the Eastern Shore focused on poultry workers, minority and migrant populations, and small town dwellers. I guess this is a win for Maryland, but in the greater scheme of things, I have to think there may be some places in the nation that might be slightly more rural than the easter shore that is less than 2 hours away from Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. But hey, that’s why I am not running FEMA I guess.

Nothing to do with anything locally but a Baltimore woman and two Florida men have been Federally indicted for duping elderly people out of more than $1.5 million. They tricked them into thinking their relatives were in trouble and needed bail money, hospital money, lawyer money, etc wired to them. I am glad these guys are getting caught and prosecuted. There’s a special place in hell for them!

And as we wrap up.. a big thanks to

LStahlman

sailsundown

Baby Showoff

NWNEW72

Rob Malone

danamd13

For taking the time to leave a review of the DNB…much appreciated. I wish I had more swag to give away, but as festivals begin to return–come back at me and remind me and I will definitely hook you guys up. Got some great suggestions—so sincerely thank you

And speaking of reviews and ratings–remember everyone that puts a podcast together..me, Brian Griffiths, Kevin Kinnaley, Scott MacMullan, Visit Annapolis, or the New York Times Daily–they put a lot of effort into it and we all thrive and grow and expand on ratings, reviews, and I will add another R in there– referrals. … please share it with friends It’s usually pretty easy with a click or two and it really helps. Hey, and they’re free!

OK off my soapbox, a huge thank you to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

OK, so hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report! All that gets underway in just one minute after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast