March 3, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Homicide Arrest. Redfield Names Advisor to Hogan. Light House Gift. Emerald Lounge Speakeasy.

Annapolis is showing the love for Carlester Smith! Anne Arundel County Police have made a quick arrest in Monday's homicide in Glen Burnie. Governor Hogan hired former DCD Head Robert Redfield as a special advisor. The libraries are getting rid of fines and late fees forever! An anonymous donor wrote a check to the Light House–it had six zeros in it and none were to the right of the decimal point! And the Annapolis Town Center has some cool new stuff happening including a speakeasy–The Emerald Lounge!

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 3rd 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I am feeling the love from Annapolis today. On Monday night, we published an article about Carlester Smith’s death and so far, more than 37,000 people have read it. That just goes to show me how much of an impression this man left on this community. To honor Carlester today, why don’t we all pledge to pick up some piece of trash on a local roadway! He’d like that! OK, let’s get into today’s news!

On Monday evening, Anne Arundel County police were called to the 7500 block of Baleen Court in Glen Burnie for a shooting. When they arrived they discovered 35-year old Robert Turner III of Curtis Bay suffering from what would be a fatal gunshot wound. Police were able to quickly develop a suspect and apprehended him and two loaded weapons a short time later. He is identified as a 26-year old Baltimore man and he was charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder. Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat, but are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731 or anonymously at 410-222-4700

Yesterday afternoon, Governor Hogan updated us on the Maryland COVID situation. He has hired former CDC Director Robert Redfield as a Senior Advisor for Public Health. Redfield was the CDC Director under President Trump and is originally from Maryland. Vaccinations are picking up and the State is expecting 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week; but the Governor said that the state would not be receiving any additional Johnson & Johnson doses for two weeks. As for mass vaccination sites, the one in Southern Maryland at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County is opening on Thursday and taking appointments now. The one on the Eastern Shore in Salisbury will open by March 18th. They have identified a site in Western Maryland for a site at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets and the two in Baltimore–M&T Bank Stadium and the Convention Center are chugging along and increasing capacity. Again, all this is predicated on actually getting the vaccines.

If you forgot to return that book at the library and are fearful for the impending fine–worry not my friend! Yesterday, County Executive Pittman and Library CEO Skip Auld announced that they are forgiving all outstanding fines and late fees. In addition, they are doing away with them entirely! Items checked out will be renewed automatically, and you will only be fined if the goods aren’t returned. There is a FAQ sheet linked in our article on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and great news for library lovers–and we all should be!

More love for Annapolis. An anonymous donor cut a check to the Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center that will go a long way. Jo Ann Mattson said that the gift will ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors will receive food and basic needs. Oh, and that check, had six zeros in it…none of which were to the right of the decimal point. A cool million dollars that is truly life changing to so many. And to the anonymous donor–if you are listening, THANK YOU!

And finally, some news from our friends at the Annapolis Town Center. They are opening up a speakeasy called The Emerald Lounge. Now this is a legit speakeasy with the fancy cocktails, some good nosh, a secret entrance and location, and a very limited crowd. And it is only around for two nights–March 12th and 13th. I’m pretty psyched, this sounds cool and it is also a true pop-up–not hanging around for long! They also announced the arrival of the Easter bunny and the Bunny Bungalow. It opens on March 13th and rolls through April 3rd for COVID safe photos with the bunny–and pets are included too! And they will end the Bunny Bungalow on April 3rd with one of their incredibly popular drive-in movies–up this time…appropriately enough…. HOP. You can get all the details, tickets to The Emerald Lounge, reservations for your photos and the Easter Bunny visit, and tickets to the drive in all at VisitATC.com

