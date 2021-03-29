March 29, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Bizarre Stabbing in Arnold. No Croquet. A New Mural. Kudos to Zeskind’s.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Police are dealing with a bizarre stabbing in Arnold. The Annapolis Cup has been canceled for this year due to COVID. Comacell Brown will be painting a mural to commemorate Carr’s Beach at MC3. And Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork names a top family-owned company by the Baltimore Business Journal. And keep your ears open for some bonus pods soon!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, March 29th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Almost embarrassed to say this but until Saturday, I had never really explored Chestertown. VERY cool little town and when I am off this diet.. look out Bad Alfreds–I am coming for those flatbreads! OK it is Monday so I suppose we need to get into it

Talk about a bizarre incident on Saturday in Arnold. A woman and her adult son were leaving their home on Campus Green Drive. A man was blocking this road and would not get out of the way. The woman stopped the car and the man threw himself into the car claiming she had hit him. The son gets out of the car to confront the man and the man stabs the son. The husband/father comes out of their home to intervene and sees the man stab the son a second time. The father retrieves a gun and the suspect runs away. Police found him on College Parkway with blood on his clothing and a 6″ knife strapped to his side. They tried to arrest him but he resisted. They tased him and he pulled the tasers out and approached the police with the knife. An arriving officer saw what was happening and hit the suspect with a patrol car knocking him over allowing officers to arrest him, but not before he resisted yet again and was tased a second time. The good news is that the son is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, and the suspect has been treated his injuries and is being held on attempted murder charges at the Jennifer Road detention facility without bond. So bizarre and we should be thankful it ended as it did–there were plenty of options for a much worse outcome!

After that, let’s get into some good news. If you are a friend of the arts in Annapolis, make sure you stop by the wall at the MC3–Maryland Cultural and Conference Center (Park Place) to see the new mural–Comacell Brown–he painted the Carlester mural at Pinkeys– will be painting a tribute to Carr’s Beach. Weather cooperating he should be out there April 6-16. Comacell does some great work–check it all out at cellspitfire.com

And, not that this was particularly unexpected, but the 2021 Annapolis Cup has been canceled for 2021 due to COVID. If you are not familiar with the competition, it is the annual croquet match between the Naval Academy and St. Johns College. Legend has it that 40 or so years ago, the Academy was bragging about their prowess when it came to sports and St Johns threw down a gauntlet. Knowing how superior the USNA was they accepted and allowed the Johnnies to select the sport–and it was croquet. A wise move on the part of the Johnnies–they out snookered the academy and have won 30 of the 37 matches. It is always a blast and the organizing committee is planning for a 2022 return. If you want to check out some older photos of matches past–head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and we tossed a few links in our story on the cancelation.

And kudos to Zeskind’s Hardware & Millwork. While they are based in Baltimore, they have a store in Arnold and we did a Local Business Spotlight with them a while back…but they have been named one of the top family owned businesses in the region by the Baltimore Business Journal. They were founded in 1925 and are working on the fourth generation. Great company…and they have great taste by getting Joe Barsin from JEB Design / Citizen Pride to design the two wraps for their trucks!

Finally, did you catch the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Jennifer and Christina from One Physical Therapy Fitness and Wellness? Such a cool story about how they started and what all they do. A great success for sure. Some bonus pods to keep an eye out for– Colonial Players..they are back. A discussion with a scientist on stressed oysters and a few others–I have a lot of editing and processing on my desk.

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

