March 26, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Man Murdered. No Proms. More Room in Classroom. A Silent Disco.

Today…An Annapolis man was found murdered in a parking lot of a Glen Burnie apartment. Scools canceled the proms for this year. Maryland says students can reduce social distancing to 3 feet. Southwest is adding more Myrtle Beach flights. MC3 is hosting a Silent Disco–get your tikets now. The Annapolis Town Center is wrapping up their Bunny Bungalow and their drive-in night is selling out fast. And there are only a few more days to enjoy Annapolis Restaurant Week and the Shamrock Stroll in downtown Annapolis. And be on the lookout for bonus pods and our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 26th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

We made it! It is Friday…and it’s been a loong week it seems. So. let’s put this week in the rear view mirror and get into it!

An Annapolis man, identified as Jaylin Tyrek King was found dead of gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Glen Burnie apartment complex. Anne Arundel County Police were called to Gatewater Court about 440am yesterday morning for an injured person. They discovered King suffering from gunshot wounds and the police and EMS were unable to revive him. Police have spoken with some witnesses and are trying to piece it all together. If you know anything– 410-222-4731 is the number or to do it anonymously 410-222-4700.

Bad news for high schoolers. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced that they have canceled proms for this year. They cited the uncertainty of the virus and the need to commit non-refundable deposits on venues as reasons. Superintendent George Arlotto said “I remain committed to doing everything we can to hold a meaningful, in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021.” Stay tuned.

And while the County canceled proms. The State has revised the social distancing requirements in schools. In line with the CDC, they are recommending that students remain 3 feet apart rather than the 6 feet that it was originally. Obviously this will now allow more students in the building. But confusing to me is that the Governor also said that adults should maintain a 6′ distance from students and other adults . As of Wednesday at 5pm, since schools resumed at the beginning of the month there have been a total of 57 student COVID cases with 28 active. And 24 faculty with 4 active. The majority were in elementary schools–which is expected since they started first; but still a bit puzzling as we have heard that young people are much less susceptible and cannot yet get a vaccine.

Well if you are vaccinated and want to golf, or just get out of dodge for a bit, Southwest Airlines has added three more non-stop flights from BWI to Myrtle Beach. Flights start on May 23rd and start at $69 one way! And seriously if you are a golfer, remember Southwest allows two bags free–and one can be a golf bag. Sounds like a weekend is in my future!

This is not happening until April 23rd and 24th but it is limited to 100 people a night and it will sell out, so act now. MC3.. which is the new reincarnated name for the Maryland Theater for Performing Arts.. or the vision of developing an arts center at Park Place.. is hosting Project Disco which is an outdoor silent disco and light show. If you re not familiar with a silent disco, music is sent to headphones and you dance to it. The catch is that there are two separate audio feeds with different songs and beats. Toss in some great lighting, two renowned DJs from the area and bar set up by our beer buddies at Katcef Brothers and this is a great night. Tickets are $20. Head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and we have a direct link to the page to buy tickets or go to MC3Annapolis.org.

And finally, a few events and happenings to remind you about .. or should I say hoppenings because it is the start of Easter Week…. The Bunny Bungalow is ongoing through next Saturday at the Annapolis Town Center. Take a socially distant photo with the Easter Bunny…kids or pets. And check out his bungalow. And on April 3rd–next Saturday at 4pm there are a very few tickets left for their drive in event to see the movie HOP. Price is $60 per car..so pack those kids in, and the Town Center has popcorn for the family and a special gift for the kids under 10. Cars only…SUVs are already sold out. More details, reservations for the Bungalow and tickets to the drive in all at visitatc.com

And in Downtown Annapolis, you have three more days for Annapolis Restaurant Week –so make sure you get out there and show your favorite restaurant some love! And the Shamrock Stroll is coming to a close on Wednesday–so get out and show your favorite pub some love and score those special Bud Light Coozies and the special pricing that is happening all downtown!

Oh a quick update on some bonus pods for you. We dropped one last night with Lee and Patti from the Annapolis Film Festival–so give that a listen and map out your festival strategy. And up this Saturday at noon for our Local Business Spotlight–we speak with Jennifer and Christina from One. Physical Therapy Fitness Wellness, so you want to be sure to catch that one. And if you know a business you think would like to be featured, tell them to reach out or you tell me and I will reach out–it’s free, It’s fun, and I really try not to screw it up too badly!

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to give us a follow!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and to the Annapolis Boat Shows and the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young is here with your locally forecast weather report. He’s coming up in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

