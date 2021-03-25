March 25, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Attempted Murder. The Choptank Coming to Annapolis. Rec & Parks Director Leaving.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An 18-year old Annapolis teen is charged with attempted murder in shooting on Newtowne Drive. The Anne Arundel County Director of Recreation and Parks has resigned. The Choptank will open a second location on Ego Alley in Annapolis. The Baysox’ caterer is hiring. And we have our winners!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 25th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK now I’m getting excited. Yesterday, I went over to the Annapolis Film Festival Office to record a podcast about this year’s fest. While it will be virtual, it will be great and I am always thrilled to be a sponsor–this is my 9th year! Anyhow, look for that pod to drop a bit later today and go get your passes at annapolisfilmfestival.org OK, back to the grind so let’s get into it!

An 18-year old Annapolis teen has been charged with attempted first degree murder. On Tuesday evening at 7pm, Annapolis Police were called to the unit block of Newtowne Drive for a report of shots fired. They arrived and found evidence of the shooting, but then learned that a victim had been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries prior to the police arriving. After a bit of an investigation, they identified the suspect, located him, arrested him, charged him, and now he is at Jennifer Road on a no bail status. Police are asking for anyone that may have seen anything to contact them at 410-260-3439. or call 1-866-7LOCK-UP to do it anonymously and if your tip leads to an indictment, you could get up to a $2000 reward!

This is a bummer. Rick Anthony is leaving. Who is RIck Anthony? He is the guy that has been keeping all of the county park and recreation facilities rolling for the past decade. Rick was the Director of Recreation and Parks and was the unusual political appointee that was able to navigate the partisan waters. He was appointed by former County Executive John Leopold, and kept on the job by former Executives Neuman and Schuh, and retained by current County Executive Pittman. Speaks very well for Rick. He’s a native Californian and is moving back west to care for his aging parents and to be closer to his daughter. He scored the same gig with the City of Bakersfield where he was born. Congrats to Rick.

Rumors have swirled for the pat year about a new tenant in the 110 Compromise Street building but today it is official. Phillips Seafood who was looking is out–and the Atlas Restaurant Group is in. Atlas plans to open a second location of The Choptank- the wildly popular upscale seafood restaurant in Baltimore’s Fells Point. It won’t be a clone and will have an Annapolis spin, but the group has a lot of restaurant experience with 21 restaurants under their brand now and 11 of them in Baltimore City. According to Atlas, they plan to have space to seat 375 people, 175 indoors and 200 outdoors. They say that the menu will be “slightly elevated” which I have a feeling I know what that means in restaurant speak… They expect to open in early 2022…but this IS Annapolis, so we’ll see about that! But welcome to town!

Looking for summer employment? UFB Food Service, who is the caterer for the Bowie Baysox is hosting a job fair this Friday and Saturday at the Baysox Stadium. They are looking for cooks, dishwashers, food runners, cashiers, food prep and more. Games start on May 11 and will go through September 19th. Stop by the stadium between 1 and 4 or 4 and 7 on Friday . OR 9 to noon or 1 to 4 on Saturday!

And finally—the contest…. I had a tough time picking a winner and only have one Iron Rooster gift card so I decided to supplement it with gift cards to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton for the runners up. But the winner is Susician who said, “Thank you for the daily news brief; it has frequently helped me with unique, important information, like how to track your mail in ballot, how to apply for Rotary Club grants, etc. I like the special in-depth interviews pushed on the weekends and the special segments like Maker’s Minute, dedicated to specific weekdays. Maybe you could dedicate a day to the music scene, and invite local talent to submit a song, along with where they’ll be playing next.” OUTSTANDING idea. I am gonna get in touch with the brain trust at AMFM and see how we can make that happen. Susician–you have the Iron Rooster Gift Card. And two others–tinksmtg and Jjettxtc (and if that is Joan Jett and XTC, I like your taste in music)—you both get the Chesepiooc cards. If you all can email me a mailing address, I will send them right out. My email is info @ eyeonannapolis.net. Thanks for the reviews and ratings, but mostly-thanks for listening!

